New season, new look Who has the best home jersey in the Super League?

01:50 Das sind die neuen Trikots der Super-League-Teams Basel in Gelb, Vaduz in Grau und das schönste Auswärtstrikot hat womöglich GC.

When the new Super League season kicks off on Saturday, the teams will be sporting a fresh new look. blue Sport took a closer look at the 12 clubs’ new jerseys.