New season, new look
Who has the best home jersey in the Super League?
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Das sind die neuen Trikots der Super-League-TeamsBasel in Gelb, Vaduz in Grau und das schönste Auswärtstrikot hat womöglich GC.
When the new Super League season kicks off on Saturday, the teams will be sporting a fresh new look. blue Sport took a closer look at the 12 clubs’ new jerseys.
The home jerseys of all Super Lig teams
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Servette FC
Image: servettefc.ch
Who has the best home jersey?
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