Xherdan Shaqiri dominated the Super League at will this season. This inevitably raises the question of the best player in the history of the Super League. The editors of blue Sport are divided. Decide with us: Who is the greatest?

Sandro Zappella

Xherdan Shaqiri enchanted the Super League on his return. In 34 games, he scored 18 goals and provided 21 assists. Statistically, it is one of the best seasons since the Super League was founded in 2003/04. But is Shaqiri the best player in the history of the Super League? We asked the blue Sport editorial team who the number 1 is. Here are the votes of the blue Sport staff.

Guillaume Hoarau (Young Boys)

Guillaume Hoarau (YB) scored 24 goals for YB in 2018/2019. KEYSTONE

Sports editor blue News Patrick Lämmle

A goal machine free of airs and graces on the pitch, he also shines behind the microphone - Hoarau thrilled the Bernese fans from 2014 to 2020. In 2018, he led YB to their first league title since 1986; the following year, YB defended the title and also won the Cup for the first time since 1987. Another unforgettable moment was when Hoarau scored a brace against Juventus in the Champions League on December 12, 2018. His contract will not be extended in 2020, so a tear or two will be shed. Hoarau leaves as a three-time champion, cup winner - and a legend!

Hakan Yakin (Basel, YB, Lucerne)

Hakan Yakin has left his mark on both YB and FC Basel in the Super League. KEYSTONE

Moderator blue Sport Manuel Rothmund

He is THE "No. 10" in Swiss football. Hakan Yakin is probably the best technician Switzerland has ever produced. With his left foot, Yakin enchanted the fans in St. Gallen, at GC, in Basel, at YB and also in Lucerne. Yakin also conquered Europe with FCB - thanks in large part to him.

Marc Zellweger (St. Gallen)

May 13, 2010: Legend Marc Zellweger says goodbye in the AFG Arena in St. Gallen. KEYSTONE

Video journalist blue Sport Ronja Zeller

To ensure that Eastern Switzerland is also represented in this fine ranking, I choose Marc Zellweger. Zelli played over 500 games for FC St. Gallen and was part of the championship-winning team in 2000. Not a super technician, but an honest fighter and St. Gallen's "football god". No wonder Zelli's shirt number 17 has not been given out since his departure in 2010. Honor to whom honor is due.

Yassine Chikhaoui (Zurich)

Yassine Chikhaoui lifts the ball over Basel's Davide Calla in May 2015. KEYSTONE

Head of Sport blue News Michael Wegmann

Magician on the ball, artist, genius. In reference to the "football god", the devout Muslim was soon dubbed "Fussb-Allah" by the tabloids. He will never forget how he curved through all the GC players and scored in his first derby in 2007. Chikhaoui is reminiscent of the great Zidane, a super technician, fast and dangerous. He has a world career in his feet. But Chikhaoui stays in Zurich for 8 seasons. The reason: he missed 130 of the possible 246 Super League games during his time at FCZ. Sometimes the proud Tunisian's shin, then his stomach, his knee, often his Achilles tendon, sometimes just a lack of motivation prevented him from working his magic. Okay, the Chikhaoui moments are rare, but they are of an elegance that I haven't seen in Switzerland since.

Christian Giménez (Basel, Lugano)

Christian Giménez scored 115 goals in 165 appearances for FCB in all competitions. KEYSTONE

Sports editor blue News Andreas Lunghi

When I think of the Super League around the turn of the millennium, only one name comes to mind: Christian Giménez. The Argentinian was a real marksman who always knew where the goal was. His 121 goals in 168 games for FC Lugano and FC Basel speak for themselves. He shot FCB to three league titles and two cup wins.

Goran Obradovic (Sion)

Goran Obradovic led Sion to cup victory in 2011. KEYSTONE

Social media Fredy Ruffiner

What a fine foot the Sion legend had. A classic 10 of the old school, who never played for the gallery but was always the efficient linchpin of his team. Speaking of the old school, he smoked a pack of cigarettes a day until the end, despite being a professional. What a guy! And yes, perhaps a little local patriotism plays a part in this choice.

Matias Delgado (Basel)

Matias Delgado 2017 with championship and cup trophy. KEYSTONE

Sports reporter blue News Sandro Zappella

His elegance, technique and creativity were second to none. It's incredible how superior Delgado was to everyone else. He may not have been the best statistically, but as the saying goes: you eat with your eyes. And the Argentinian was in a class of his own.

Richard Núñez (GC)

GC star Richard Núñez after his goal against FCZ in August 2003. KEYSTONE

Sports editor blue News Syl Battistuzzi

As a native of Zurich (but a fan of Xamax and Fredy Chassot), the Hardturm and Letzigrund were my reference. During GC's heyday - FCZ was more of the 'Ivan Quentin' category for a long time - there were many players who impressed me: Whether Kubi, Viorel Moldovan, Giovane Elber, Nestor Subiat or Mats Gren, they all seemed special class. But only one player stood out from his team-mates: Richard Núñez. With his left foot, he single-handedly decided games for the Hoppers on a regular basis. Next to the delicious stadium burger, watching him at the Hardturm was the greatest pleasure. The little Uruguayan in form was almost a glimpse of how Lionel Messi would have turned up the heat in the Super League.

Marco Streller (Basel)

Marco Streller is seen off before the match against FC St. Gallen at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Friday, May 29, 2015. KEYSTONE

Video journalist Roman Müller

Nobody can get past Marco Streller. He scored the most goals (111), provided the second most assists (76) and celebrated the most titles (9) of any player in Super League history - in just 229 appearances. Any questions?

Seydou Doumbia (YB)

Seydou Doumbia scored goals by the meter for YB. KEYSTONE

Sports editor blue News Linus Hämmerli

A striker with pace, power and finesse. Watching the Ivorian play football was a joy. He made short work of the Super League between 2008 and 2010 and made YB dream of winning the league title. However, the title came to nothing. Seven years later, his 20 goals played a key role in FCB's title. A striker with a world-class pedigree.

Mohamed Salah (Basel)

Mo Salah already scored in FCB kit against Chelsea FC. Picture: KEYSTONE

Deputy Head of Sport blue News Jan Arnet

There is no question that Mohamed Salah is the best player ever to have played in the Super League. He came to Switzerland from Egypt to join FC Basel at the age of 20, speaking neither German nor English, but everyone quickly realized that this lively winger could one day become a great. And he became one. After a year and a half, Salah moved on, via Chelsea, Florence and Rome, and finally ended up at Liverpool FC in 2017. He still plays there today and is an absolute club legend, leading Liverpool to the league title this year with 29 goals and 18 assists (record number of goals in the Premier League).

Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel)

Xherdan Shaqiri, the flag-waver and Basel's top scorer sda

Commentator Marko Vucur

Why? Just one question for my team-mates: Would the players listed here make the current FCB champions like Shaqiri did? Exactly.

Stéphane Chapuisat (GC, YB)

Stéphane Chapuisat in an aerial acrobatics battle with Alex from Lucerne in July 2001. KEYSTONE

Presenter Stefan Eggli

After his second stint in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund he won two league titles, the Super Cup twice, the World Cup once and even the Champions League in 1997, "Chappi" returned to Switzerland, but did not rest on his laurels. He scored an incredible 51 times in 92 games for GC and finally became Swiss champion. After moving to Bern, he proved that he still knew where the goal was with the Bernese Young Boys, scoring 35 goals in 58 games. With a total of 318 goals from 764 games, he is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats on our football pitches.

