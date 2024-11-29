Xherdan Shaqiri, Dereck Kutesa and Renato Steffen are key players for their teams. Keystone

The question of the best team is almost impossible to answer, as the league is more evenly matched than ever after 15 rounds. But who is the best player in the Super League? blue Sport presents 11 players to choose from. Who do you vote for?

Michael Wegmann

With 15 rounds played and the Super League leader changing from matchday to matchday, the question of the best team in the league is harder to answer than it has been for a long time.

But what about the question of the best, the most important player in the league? blue Sport has put together a selection. The voting is at the end.

St. Gallen Lukas Görtler (30)

The German has long been the great integration figure at FC St. Gallen - captain, leader, head of character. The midfielder always goes full throttle, always leads the way and takes responsibility. Görtler is also efficient: 4 goals and 2 assists so far. The most important St. Gallen player, no question.

Zurich Antonio Marchesano (33)

Sly player with a fine foot and lots of freedom on the pitch. Intelligent runs. Take him out of the game? Virtually impossible. He scored four times in the first 10 rounds. Injured since then. FCZ with Marchesano scored an average of 2.1 points per game, without the Ticino native only 1 point on average. Kind of says everything about his class.

Lausanne Alvyn Sanches (21)

21 years old, born in France, Portuguese-Swiss dual citizen, 1.83 meters tall. Fast, clever, refined, tricky and high-scoring. One of the now rare street footballers, yet serious and reliable at the back. He makes football look so easy. Probably the most elegant footballer in the league and can only be stopped with fouls. Stopped 42 times against the rules, a league record.

Basel Xherdan Shaqiri (33)

There's no other left foot like his in Switzerland. After a short start-up period, he adapted to his teammates and they adapted to him. With 5 goals and 7 assists, he is the player with the most scoring points in the Super League. Most recently with the first treble of his club career. Undoubtedly brilliant with the ball on his foot, less so without.

Lugano Renato Steffen (33)

A spectacle player, a difference maker, a head of character - even in front of the microphone. Steffen polarizes, Steffen entertains. Steffen stands out. Poisonous and bilious like Görtler. Pushes non-stop and demands a lot from his teammates and himself. And Steffen delivers: 6 goals, 3 assists in 712 league minutes so far. Also impresses on the European stage with Lugano. Nominated for the Super League 2024 Player of the Year award, which will be presented at the Swiss Football Night on 13 January.

Servette Dereck Kutesa (26)

9 goals so far, making him the top scorer. Whirlwind with a rocket start, also sprinted into the national team in recent weeks. With 53 the most shots on goal in the league, 29 also the most shots on goal. With so much urge to score, the assists aren't quite there yet: not a single one in 1127 league minutes. Like Steffen, nominated by the league for the Super League Player of the Year.

Basel Dominik Schmid (26)

His profession? Left-back at FCB. But Schmid not only prevents goals, he also scores them and sets them up. 6 goals so far, making him the most dangerous defender in the league. When it comes to attitude and commitment, the FCB captain is a force to be reckoned with anyway.

YB Filip Ugrinic (25)

The heart of YB. The engine of the Bernese midfield, even if the machinery is no longer running as smoothly as in recent years. Technically adept and robust, he also takes dangerous corners and free kicks. Also nominated for the "Super League Player 2024"

Sion Numa Lavanchy (31)

Mr. Reliable, Mr. Conscientious, also the Duracell bunny on the touchline: up and down, up and down. Also the league's endurance runner - regularly has the most kilometers on his speedometer. And is only one of three outfield players to have played every single league minute so far.

Lugano Ignacio Aliseda (24)

The Argentinian may only be 168 centimetres tall, but he is a big player on the pitch. He can play in all positions in the forward line, has both feet, instinct, a feel for the ball, timing and efficiency. Top everywhere. 9 goals in 773 league minutes, which means more than one goal per game. Still his big weakness: his susceptibility to injury.

Lucerne Thibault Klidje (23)

The fast, lively Togolese has really arrived in the Super League this season. At just 170 centimetres tall, he has really come into his own: with 7 goals and 2 assists, he is Lucerne's most dangerous player. Three goals in the last two games. He also has impressive speed and agility.