Who is the best Swiss national team player of all time? Former national team greats have their own personal answers to this question. The race for the title of “greatest” is primarily between two players.

Asking the Legends Who is the best Swiss national team player of all time?

Dominique Herr

“Chapuisat was an exceptional player. Back in my day, Karli Odermatt played at a world-class level. We can’t forget Alex Frei, who always found the back of the net. Granit Xhaka is shaping Swiss soccer, and given everything he’s accomplished at his clubs—of course he belongs on this list, too.”

Christophe Bonvin

“For me, Stéphane Chapuisat is the best. I was lucky enough to play alongside him—he won the Champions League and was a key player for his club. Chapuisat was a great player. There are a lot of very strong players right now— Xhaka, for example. From my era, I really liked Alain Geiger. Kubilay Türkyilmaz, who was a great striker. And then there’s Heinz Hermann —an extraordinary player.”

Erni Maissen

“Xhaka is a leader. Heinz Herrmann definitely belongs on the list. And Chapuisat is right up there too.”

Roger Wehrli

“Heinz Herrmann, Andi Egli, Alain Sutter.”

Alexandre Rey

“Granit Xhaka has a huge influence on the team—he’s outstanding both technically and as a person. To me, he’s truly the best player. Stéphane Chapuisat was so strong. Alex Frei was a goal-scorer. Thomas Bickel was a truly elegant player.”

Karl Engel

“I have tremendous respect for Stéphane Chapuisat. Today’s players are also role models for me, especially Xhaka, who gives so much for the team (...). From my generation, Umberto Barberis was a perfect player.”

Johnny Leoni

“For me, as someone from Valais, Alain Geiger was a great role model. Then there’s Shaqiri —and Alex Frei scored a lot of goals.”

Dani Gygax

“For me, Granit Xhaka, who holds the record for most national team appearances, and Alex Frei, the all-time leading scorer, definitely belong here. And one of the best left-footed players Switzerland has ever had: Hakan Yakin.”

Admir Mehmedi

“I agree about Xhaka. Sforza. And Chapuisat. ‘He was the first to open the doors, including to Germany. Since Chapuisat, we Swiss have been perceived differently there.’”

Winner Granit Xhaka on the victory

“Of course, it means a lot to me. Off the field, there are always people who love you more or less—or love you less. But hearing that from former players and teammates is a joy. It gives me motivation and the drive to achieve something great again.”

... and who he chooses

“There are so many great national team players who played during my time. It’s hard to pick just one. I’m not a fan of individual awards; I’m a player who thinks about the team. People should be able to judge that and choose someone. But I’m not the type to do that.”