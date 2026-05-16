Will Noah Okafor be in national coach Murat Yakin's World Cup squad? Keystone

It will be announced on Monday and Tuesday which Swiss players will travel to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers will be in national coach Murat Yakin's squad. An overview.

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Goalies

Who is set?

Gregor Kobel is the number 1, Yvon Mvogo the first substitute. This hierarchy will not be changed.

Who has to tremble?

The position of third goalkeeper was last held by Marvin Keller in the national team. Although the YB goalkeeper has not been entirely convincing this season, he is likely to be involved in North America.

Who can hope?

Anthony Racioppi has had a strong season with Sion and an outstanding second half of the season. Statistically speaking, he is the best goalkeeper in the Super League. However, the 27-year-old is likely to lose out to Keller, who is four years younger - also in terms of his development potential. Pascal Loretz from FC Luzern is also unlikely to be called up.

Defense

Who is set?

There was no getting past the back four of Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez in qualifying. In addition, the young central defenders Luca Jaquez and Aurèle Amenda have proven to be solid backups. Thanks to regular appearances in the Bundesliga, they can also expect to be called up.

Who is injured?

Miro Muheim, the first substitute in the left-back position, suffered an ankle injury in the final stretch of the season. After the club had initially feared the end of the season, he recently trained with the team again and should therefore be ready for the World Cup.

Who has to tremble?

Sometimes he's in, sometimes he's out: after Eray Cömert had earned himself a regular place at Valencia, he was called up to the national team again in the spring. However, Yakin actually has enough alternatives in central defense.

Who can hope?

At the World Cup in Qatar, Yakin took revenge for not having any substitutes for the full-back positions. He is unlikely to repeat this mistake. Above all, the Serie A legionnaires Zachary Athekame and Sascha Britschgi, who both play on the right flank, can hope to be called up. Bundesliga defenders Cédric Zesiger, Bruno Ogbus and Isaac Schmidt, on the other hand, are likely to miss out.

Midfield

Who is set?

Hardly any other position in the national team is as strongly occupied as the center. Alongside captain Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer, Denis Zakaria and Fabian Rieder are all guaranteed places in the squad. Yakin is also likely to include Ardon Jashari and Djibril Sow.

Who has to tremble?

Vincent Sierro has practically always been part of the national team for the past two years. However, he never made an appearance in the qualifiers due to the fierce competition. With his move to the Saudi Arabian league, he has not gained any additional arguments for a call-up.

Who can hope?

The places in midfield seem to be taken. Simon Sohm from FC Bologna and Filip Ugrinic from FC Valencia, who have also been part of the national team's extended squad in recent months, have faint hopes.

Attack

Who is set?

Breel Embolo in the center, Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas on the wings: Yakin has almost always relied on this trio in attack recently - even when the players were not set in their clubs. Shooting star Johan Manzambi, who shone in Freiburg, is also a certainty.

Who is injured?

After really getting into his stride at Leeds United in recent weeks, Noah Okafor was recently slowed down again by injury. No further details are currently known. As he has since reconciled with Yakin after a few disagreements, nothing stands in the way of him being called up.

Zeki Amdouni missed practically the entire season. However, the man from Geneva was fit again in time and was back on the pitch. He is also likely to be included in the squad for the World Cup due to his previous achievements in the national team.

Who has to tremble?

With the return of Amdouni and Okafor, it will be tight for a YB duo who were still involved in the test matches in the spring: Alvyn Sanches and Joël Monteiro are among the shaky candidates.

Who can hope?

With 15 league goals each this season, Cedric Itten (Fortuna Düsseldorf) and Alessandro Vogt (St. Gallen) have recommended themselves for a call-up. The problem: Itten only plays in the second-highest German league, and Vogt has only been able to prove himself in Switzerland so far. So even this impressive track record might not be enough for the World Cup in the end.