The Champions League play-offs will be drawn in Nyon on Monday. As the seeded team, YB will face nine opponents. You can follow the draw in the live stream here.

Patrick Lämmle

The Champions League play-off pairings will be drawn at UEFA headquarters in Nyon from 12 noon on Monday. One Swiss team will also be in the draw: champions YB.

The Bernese, who have made a poor start to the season, are even among the seeded teams and have already avoided some unpleasant teams.

Galatasaray Istanbul have already qualified and are probably the toughest opponents on paper. The other play-off contenders will be determined this week and next week in back-and-forth matches.

The possible YB opponents Galatasaray Istanbul

Winner of Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) - Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus)

Winner from Karabakh (Azerbaijan) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Winner of: Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) - FCS Bucharest (Romania)

Winner from: Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) - Bodø/Glimt (Norway). Show more

The first leg of the play-offs will then take place on August 20/21, with the second leg a week later on August 27/28. The winner will qualify for the newly introduced league phase of the Champions League, while the loser will compete in the Europa League.

The new format guarantees each team four home and four away matches between September 2024 and January 2025.