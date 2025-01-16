  1. Residential Customers
Klopp criticizes "useless" Club World Cup "Whoever wins this tournament is the poorest winner of all time"

dpa

16.1.2025 - 08:30

Coaching legend Jürgen Klopp is the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.
Keystone

When the world association organizes the Club World Cup in XXL format this summer, Jürgen Klopp may not be watching. At his RB presentation, he renews his criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jürgen Klopp is the new Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.
  • During his introduction to his new employer, the coaching legend criticizes the new Club World Cup.
  • "I don't like it. It's useless," says Klopp about the new XXL format.
Show more

Jürgen Klopp has sharply criticized the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, even in his new role at RB. "I don't like it. It's useless. Whoever wins the tournament is the poorest winner of all time, because they have to play through the whole summer," said the 57-year-old at his presentation in Hangar-7 at Salzburg Airport. From June 15 to July 13, the Club World Cup will be held for the first time with 32 teams.

For Klopp, the workload on the top players is already too high and there are many injuries in European football. "We have to reduce the number of games," he demanded. There are other enjoyable sports to watch, he said. "Football doesn't have to fill every gap."

Klopp criticism in the summer: "Always about the money"

Klopp had already described the international football calendar as "complete madness" last summer and called for a move away from more and more match dates. "FIFA and UEFA don't work together either. Everyone is looking to make the best cut for themselves. That is a huge problem." It's "always about the money", he said at the time.

Following his voluntary departure after nine years at Liverpool FC, Klopp has been Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull since January 1 of this year.

In addition to its international football commitments, the company, with former RB Leipzig boss Oliver Mintzlaff as Managing Director, is also involved in motorsport with Red Bull Racing, ice hockey with EHC Red Bull Munich, cycling with its own team and event sports.

