"No thanks, Roy" Why Andy Egli voluntarily refused to play at the 1994 World Cup

Coach Roy Hodgson wanted to start Andy Egli in the third World Cup group game against Colombia in 1994. Egli said: "No thanks, Roy." Here he explains why this was the case and what role the Italian Roberto Baggio played in it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andy Egli went to great lengths to take part in the World Cup after suffering two cruciate ligament injuries, but did not play.

He even decided not to play in favor of a better integrated teammate.

He also shaped his active time as part of the defensively strong "Abbruch GmbH", which was known for its tactical strength.

"I actually went to great lengths to be able to take part in the tournament in the USA because I had two serious cruciate ligament injuries," says Andy Egli. "I did everything I could to get fit so that I could experience a World Championship tournament for once in my career."

Egli voluntarily decides not to play in the World Championships

Nevertheless, the five-time Swiss champion did not play in the tournament in the USA. This was despite the fact that the then national team coach Roy Hodgson wanted to use him in the third group match against Colombia after the team had already been eliminated. But Egli refused to be substituted. He told Hodgson at the time: "Thank you very much for your trust, but Dominique Herr is simply better than me and fully integrated into this team."

Despite the effort the 77-time international put in to be at the tournament, he came to an important realization after preparing for the World Cup. Egli was allowed to play in one of the last test matches before the tournament in the USA against Italy. Roberto Baggio "put him through the mill" so much that he had to admit to himself: "I'm fit again, but I'm just not good enough at the highest level".

Part of the infamous "Abbruch GmbH" of the Nati

Together with Roger Wehrli, Heinz Lüdi and Charly In-Albon, he formed the so-called "Abbruch GmbH" under national team coach Paul Wolfisberg in the 1980s: "Nobody could get past us," he sums up.

But for Egli and Co., breaking off did not mean stopping the opponent by unfair means. "We used our tactical and technical options to prevent our opponents from getting past us." This is why, unlike Michi Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, and many others, the 68-year-old still associates the nickname "Abbruch GmbH" with positive thoughts today.

All episodes about Andy Egli in the series "USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Andy Egli in full length