Steven Zuber gives FC Zurich a 1:0 lead in the cup match against YB. He catches von Ballmoos with a cheeky no-look goal. However, Zuber breaks off the interview when asked by SRF about his intention.

Sandro Zappella

Steven Zuber puts FC Zurich ahead in the Cup quarter-final against Young Boys in the 31st minute. The winter newcomer skillfully takes a cross to the second post and is almost on the baseline. Because the passing lane to the middle is closed, Zuber cheekily slips the ball between the legs of YB goalie von Ballmoos and into the net - Zuber still has his eyes directed towards the middle. A no-look goal, a stroke of genius.

Zuber scores the opening goal from an acute angle. Screenshot/SRF

Zuber then appears for the SRF interview during the break. Of course, his cheeky goal is also discussed. The reporter asks Zuber whether it was intentional or intended as a pass. Zuber doesn't really know what to do with this question and waves it off: "Why are you asking me that? Come on, hey." Zuber takes his jacket off again and walks towards the dressing room.

Despite Zuber's no-look goal, it was not enough for FCZ to reach the semi-finals. Despite a heroic fight, they lose 3-2 to YB. After a controversial red card against defender Conceicao (following a t-shirt tug on Ugrinic) in the 35th minute, the home team is a man down for 55 minutes.