Max Eberl resigns as manager in Mönchengladbach because he no longer has any strength. The current Bayern boss assures us that he has learned from this episode. He also comments on his move to RB.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Max Eberl is the sports director at Bayern Munich. Before that, he had similar roles at Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig.

During his time at Gladbach, Eberl worked himself into a burnout. Today, he looks back and says: "I marched endlessly to do people justice."

In a podcast on Sport1, Eberl also spoke about all the hate he received after his move to RB Leipzig. Show more

Around three years after his burnout, Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl is convinced that he will not find himself in such an exceptional psychological situation again. "I'm not afraid of getting into a burnout situation again, because I live, work, do, act and have people around me with whom I communicate extremely well," said the 51-year-old in a Sport1 podcast.

Eberl stepped down as managing director of Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach at the start of 2022 because he said he no longer had the energy. "I marched endlessly to do justice to the people. Also to do justice to myself, my demands, my expectations of myself," he recalled. Even in moments of great success, he didn't celebrate, but thought about the tasks ahead. "At some point, I extinguished my flame, which everyone has inside them, more and more."

Eberl's mantra after illness: be honest with yourself

The ex-professional described how he felt as a Bundesliga manager: "Lose the game, win the next game, look forward, look forward, look forward. Never working through, feeling or sensing yourself, you also become a bit numb in this world of football." He has since found a different approach: "Be honest with yourself. That's what I've learned."

Eberl's decision to join RB Leipzig after leaving Mönchengladbach was met with fierce criticism. "I wanted to become German champion with RB. I saw this opportunity at RB and I simply wanted to seize it. It's perfectly legitimate for people to find that bad or good," he said. "But if it turns into hatred, then that's exactly what you don't want in society today."

Hate as a compliment?

He has an explanation for the sometimes extreme reactions. "If people love something, and perhaps love something more than the masses, and project a lot into this person, perhaps too much, and this person disappoints you, then one person can be sad, another is understanding, the majority will hate you. Because they lose something. It's actually a compliment, but it doesn't feel like a compliment."

Eberl's Bayern are in action in the Champions League today at 9pm:

