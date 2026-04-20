Subdued Bayern party: champions with cockatoo - Gallery Joshua Kimmich and Co. have celebrated the championship trophy in a more exuberant manner. Image: Keystone Only Vincent Kompany goes all out after winning the championship. Image: dpa Leon Goretzka celebrates with Kakadu. Image: dpa Subdued Bayern party: champions with cockatoo - Gallery Joshua Kimmich and Co. have celebrated the championship trophy in a more exuberant manner. Image: Keystone Only Vincent Kompany goes all out after winning the championship. Image: dpa Leon Goretzka celebrates with Kakadu. Image: dpa

Winning the championship ahead of schedule is a source of great joy at FC Bayern. But the Munich treble chasers still have a lot to do. The absence of an injured German international is a source of melancholy.

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The stars of FC Bayern celebrated the early win of their 35th championship in the players' lounge of the Allianz Arena. For Harry Kane & Co., only subdued pleasure was on the agenda. After all, Munich still have a lot to do this season.

"We've won the most important title, but there's more to come. And we now have a very important game on Wednesday," said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen after the dominant 4:2 (3:1) win over Champions League contenders VfB Stuttgart at home on Sunday evening.

The boss treats himself to champagne

Bayern have already clinched the Bundesliga championship four matchdays before the end of the season. But for coach Vincent Kompany's team, this is only part one of their triple mission: on Wednesday, they want to reach the final of the DFB Cup at Bayer Leverkusen. And at the end of April, they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the battle for the Champions League final.

"The players are happy and of course they know that they can't overdo it today. But I think they will celebrate a little," said Dreesen, who wanted to treat himself to a glass of champagne with his wife. But "all subdued".

50th Bundesliga win for Kompany

Still on the pitch, Kompany let out all his joy, including clenched fists, in front of the fan curve about his second championship with the Munich team. "Every title is the first," said the Belgian after his 50th Bundesliga win with FC Bayern in only his 64th game. "It takes a lot of work, but then you also have to enjoy it."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany gives free rein to his joy. Keystone

And the stars did - even with a cockatoo. The bird, complete with championship trophy, also adorned the white T-shirts of Leon Goretzka and his team-mates. The international player, who is retiring in the summer, proudly presented the fans with the porcelain figurine, which has been an indispensable party accessory since winning the championship last year.

"It already dominated last year's celebrations. He's had to wait a long time for us to let him out of his cage again," said Goretzka about the curious cult figure, which the Munich team stole from a posh restaurant in 2025.

"Very big loss" Gnabry

However, one international player was sorely missing from the celebrations with the handbrake on: Serge Gnabry. The attacking player, who has been in great form this season, suffered a serious adductor injury in the final training session for the Stuttgart game. The 30-year-old's season is likely over, and the World Cup in the summer is in jeopardy.

Der FC Bayern muss für längere Zeit auf Serge Gnabry verzichten. Der Offensivspieler hat sich einen Ausriss der Adduktoren am rechten Oberschenkel zugezogen.



Gute und schnelle Genesung, Serge! 🙏



Zur Meldung: https://t.co/JdeJQkB2tR pic.twitter.com/SDcuWMGQHD — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 18, 2026

"We miss him extremely in the dressing room and on the pitch," said Joshua Kimmich dejectedly about his buddy. "It's a really big loss as a footballer and as a person. It's going to hurt us extremely, but I hope we can somehow make up for it." After all, Bayern still have two titles to win this season.