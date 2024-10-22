YB is looking for a new coach - and Christian Streich attends a Bernese game in the Wankdorf. Is there anything to it? Hardly. Freiburg's long-time cult coach was in the stadium on Saturday for a completely different reason.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrity guest in the stands at the YB v Luzern game: former Freiburg coach Christian Streich paid a visit to the Wankdorf.

Is there a coaching coup brewing in Bern? No, apparently Streich was in the stadium with the father of Lucerne professional Pius Dorn.

YB won the game 2:1 and finally got their first home win in the league. On Wednesday, the Bernese face Inter Milan in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport). Show more

YB fans and TV viewers were probably amazed on Saturday evening when they suddenly saw Christian Streich in the stands during the match between Bern and Lucerne (2:1).

The cult coach retired from SC Freiburg in the summer after 29 years and 489 games as head coach. It was the right time "to make room for new energy, new people and new opportunities", explained Streich when announcing his retirement.

Does the 59-year-old now feel ready for a new task? After all, Young Boys are looking for a new coach following the dismissal of Patrick Rahmen. Interim coach Joël Magnin only wants to coach the YB professionals until December.

Streich in the stadium because of Lucerne pro

But the speculation surrounding a possible Streich appointment in Bern is not worth mentioning. The German was obviously not even in the stadium because of the Young Boys, who were themselves surprised by Streich's visit. The coaching legend was in the Wankdorf with the father of Lucerne professional Pius Dorn, with whom he has been friends for a long time.

Pius Dorn (2nd from left) in action at the match between YB and Lucerne. Keystone

Like Streich, Pius Dorn comes from Freiburg, played for SCF in the youth ranks, but did not make the leap into the first team. His path led him to FC Luzern via Lustenau, Vaduz and Thun in 2022. There he became a permanent fixture, and Dorn has been captain of FCL since this summer.

YB host Inter on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the search for a new head coach continues in Bern. Quietly, as long as Joël Magnin, who took over YB on an interim basis last season and became champion, continues to be successful. In any case, Young Boys are now focusing on the big highlight of the season: the home game in the Champions League against Inter Milan.