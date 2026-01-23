Argentina vs. England. Three-time World Cup champions vs. the birthplace of soccer. Messi’s debut against Kane & Co. And much, much more. What makes this World Cup semifinal so special (and explosive).

The Argentines’ locker-room chant alone is a provocation to the English. And it’s an unmistakable statement that superstar Lionel Messi’s international debut against England, the birthplace of soccer, will be even more than just a World Cup semifinal.

The 1982 Falklands War, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,000 soldiers, well over half of whom were Argentine. The highly charged political showdown between the South Americans and the Three Lions in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and his subsequent solo run, hailed as the goal of the century. Forty years later, tensions are flaring up again.

"For the Malvinas, for Diego, and for Leo's final chapter"

“I’m Argentine from cradle to grave—for the Malvinas, for Diego, and for Leo’s final chapter,” the Argentines have chanted repeatedly at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as they strive to defend their title.

"Diego" refers to the revenge for Maradona's 1994 World Cup suspension due to a positive doping test. The song’s lyrics refer to the title that was “stolen” from the “Number 10.” And Leo, of course, represents the hope that Messi will win a second title following his 2022 World Cup triumph.

British media were surprised that FIFA had not already sanctioned the song. In 2014, the federation was fined the equivalent of just under 23,400 euros after the team held up a banner reading “The Malvinas are Argentine” before a friendly match against Slovenia in La Plata.

The South Americans refer to the archipelago—which they had claimed as their own for generations even before the failed occupation—as the Malvinas; to the British, they are the Falkland Islands.

It’s unlikely that Messi will get involved in a political discussion ahead of Wednesday night’s match in Atlanta. The fact that the now 39-year-old, who has scored 125 goals in his 205 appearances for Argentina, has never played against England adds a special appeal to this second semifinal showdown.

“Of course, everything I’ve seen and remember comes from videos and pictures that we Argentines watch over and over again,” Messi emphasized. “Naturally, a game against England is something special because England is a soccer powerhouse.” The Argentine Football Association even writes: “There are games that crown champions. Others that create legends. And then there are those that you seem to have been waiting for your whole life.”

First matchup in 21 years

England vs. Argentina—it’s been a rather rare matchup of late. The last time the two nations faced off was in a friendly in 2005; England won 3–2. They’ve met five times at World Cups. Following their 1986 match in Mexico City, they met again in the Round of 16 in 1998. David Beckham was shown a red card, and Argentina prevailed in a penalty shootout. Four years later, Beckham converted a penalty to make it 1–0 during the group stage.

The English see the 1966 match in particular as a good omen: The Three Lions advanced to the semifinals there after a 1-0 win thanks to a goal by the legendary Geoffrey Hurst and ultimately became world champions for the first—and, to this day, last—time, with three goals by Hurst in the final against Germany, including the legendary Wembley goal.

Sixty years later, another victory over Argentina is expected to pave the way for England’s second title. For the Argentines, the mere fact that they will take the field in their blue alternate jerseys—just as they did in 1986—is an encouraging sign.