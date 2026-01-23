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Why Everyone Is Suddenly Against Argentina

Four years ago, the world celebrated Lionel Messi and his Argentine team as great World Cup heroes. But the mood has shifted. Here are 5 reasons why nobody really likes Argentina anymore.

Not just because of Embolo

Not just because of Embolo Why Everyone Is Suddenly Against Argentina

Here's what it's all about Argentina is in the World Cup final once again. However, many fans perceive the team as unsportsmanlike and self-serving.

In addition to controversial refereeing decisions, hard fouls, political provocations, and allegations of racism are causing trouble.

Even in Latin America, many fans now prefer to root for Argentina's opponents rather than for Messi and his team. Summary created with

What a joy it was when Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022. The best soccer player of his generation had won the one title that had been missing from his collection. Even many neutral fans were happy for him.

Four years later, things look very different.

Argentina is in the final once again. But instead of rooting for Messi and his teammates, many fans now want nothing more than for the Albiceleste to lose. The U.S. magazine “Intelligencer” even describes Argentina as the team that “comes closest to being the villain” in this World Cup.

How did it come to this? These five points make Argentina the tournament's pariah.

Is this just another case of the ref's luck?

Messi with referee Kovacs during the game against Jordan. French 172197 AP

These days, hardly a single Argentina game goes by without people talking about the referee afterward.

In the round of 16 match against Egypt, a goal by the African team was initially disallowed. Lionel Messi had previously pointed out a possible foul and requested a review. Later, a possible penalty for Egypt was not awarded. Argentina won 3–2, and Egypt subsequently filed an official complaint with FIFA.

The U.S. magazine “Intelligencer" writes pointedly that the video assistant referee and FIFA had “literally helped Argentina become the villain.” There is no evidence of a conspiracy.

In Switzerland, too, there was a huge outcry after the quarterfinal. The English “Sun" wrote after the game: "Argentina won with twelve men against a Switzerland team reduced to ten."

Ahead of the decisive 2-1 victory over England, there is now debate over whether Messi struck his opponent, Djed Spence, on the foot. The play was not reviewed.

Every single decision can be explained. Taken together, however, they paint a picture that makes perfect sense to many fans: When in doubt, things work out for Argentina. Even if there’s no objective evidence to support that.

Fouls, fouls, and even more fouls

Romero pulls off one of his feared sliding tackles in the Round of 16 against Egypt. Environmental Protection Agency

Argentina doesn't just play beautiful soccer. The team has also mastered the less attractive aspects of the game.

The *Intelligencer* describes Argentine soccer culture as a blend of “brilliance and brutality.” No other team combines genius and ruthlessness so consistently.

Diego Maradona provided the most famous example as early as 1986 against England. First, he scored an illegal goal with his hand. Just a few minutes later, he dribbled past nearly the entire English team to score what is known as the “Goal of the Century.”

Today's Argentina also likes to push the limits. Against England, the South Americans disrupted the flow of the game with fouls, shoves, and late goals.

To Argentine fans, this is the very essence of a winning mentality. To opponents, it looks like a team that’s constantly testing the limits of what it can get away with.

Provocations Even After the Final Whistle

Even after a victory, Argentina is far from done.

After the semifinal against England, Cristian Romero initially celebrated right in front of Jude Bellingham. He had already shouted at English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the score became 2-1. Then came the actual provocation.

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The Argentine players displayed a banner reading: “The Malvinas are Argentine.” This refers to the Falkland Islands, over which Argentina and Great Britain went to war in 1982. Now FIFA is also looking into the matter.

Even before the game, the atmosphere was already tense. Argentine fans booed and drowned out the English national anthem. The English fans did get their revenge later, but that’s not exactly the way to win people over.

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It fits a pattern. After their victory at the 2024 Copa América, Argentine players sang a song that mocked the African heritage of numerous French national team players. The French Football Federation described the remarks as “unacceptable, racist, and discriminatory.” Enzo Fernández later apologized for it.

Investigations are also underway at this World Cup. During the match against Cape Verde, the Black American internet star IShowSpeed was allegedly subjected to racist insults by an Argentine fan.

Of course, such incidents do not represent all players and fans. However, they have caused the criticism to extend far beyond soccer.

Even Latin America wants to see Argentina fail

In Argentina, people are celebrating—but not so much elsewhere. EPA EFE

Actually, it's an unwritten rule at World Championships: If your own country is eliminated, you root for the last remaining neighbor.

That doesn't work with Argentina.

The "New York Times" reports on fans from Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru who are now rooting for "any opponent of Argentina." Jokes are circulating on social media suggesting that Argentina isn't even part of Latin America, but rather a European country.

The frustration is particularly intense in Mexico. No other country has dashed the Mexicans' World Cup dreams more often than Argentina.

The "Los Angeles Times" writes about a mixture of nationalism, social background, and racism that contributes to the hatred toward Argentina.

An Argentine TV host further escalated the situation during this World Cup. “I detest Mexicans; I detest them from the bottom of my heart,” he said. He also claimed that Mexicans are jealous of Argentina not only in soccer. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum called the remarks “abhorrent.”

An Argentine advertising executive told the *LA Times*: “We know we’re intense and unbearable.”

Messi is no longer the underdog

Lionel Messi continues to be celebrated, while his team, on the other hand, is causing discontent. Associated Press

In 2022, Messi was still the tragic superstar who was missing the most important title of his career. Today, he is a world champion, a South American champion, and once again a finalist. The underdog has become the face of the dominant team.

A Colombian fan told the *New York Times* that he had still rooted for Argentina in 2022 because Messi had never won the World Cup. Since then, however, his feelings toward the team and its fans have deteriorated significantly.

Added to this is FIFA’s close relationship with the superstar. For example, FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited Messi’s club, Inter Miami, to the Club World Cup, even though the team had not qualified in the same way as the other participants. Messi is also said to be the central figure of this World Cup.

The England stars also caused some discontent: Zoff nach Abpfiff England-Star Bellingham schlägt Argentinier gegen den Hinterkopf

For many fans, this leaves an unpleasant impression: Messi’s continued participation in the tournament is not only appealing from a sporting perspective, but also in the interest of FIFA and its billion-dollar event.

At the same time, Messi remains immensely popular around the world. In the stadiums, what is likely to be his last World Cup is being celebrated almost like a religious event. To the outside world, it seems as though Messi is being revered, while his team is being hated more and more.

Loved and hated at the same time

Of course, not the whole world is against Argentina.

In countries like India and Bangladesh, the team receives passionate support. In the stadiums, Argentine fans are among the loudest and most numerous in the tournament.

Perhaps it is precisely this combination that makes Argentina the perfect villain.