A third of the games up to the league division have been played and FC Thun is in the lead. All just a coincidence? No. blue News explains why the promoted team is currently better than all the other teams in the Super League.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Not FC Basel, not YB, not St. Gallen. FC Thun is currently the best team in the country.

blue News explains why the promoted team from the Bernese Oberland is still at the top of the Super League after 11 rounds.

It may be surprising, but it is anything but a coincidence. Show more

It is not one of the championship favorites from Basel, Bern or St. Gallen that is currently the best team in the country. No, it is promoted Thun that is leading the Super League. There are several reasons for this.

A strong collective

The Bernese Oberlanders have hardly changed their promoted team and are well-rehearsed. While other teams seem to have replaced almost their entire squad, the Bernese Oberlanders are a well-coordinated team - and a confident one after their promotion. Even though Christopher Ibayi is currently second in the goalscoring charts with 6 goals, the big star of FC Thun is the collective. There is no Shaqiri to take out of the game as an opponent.

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli

The man from Ticino has long been a Thun man. After all, he is one of the club's former Champions League heroes and has lived in the region for a long time. Lustrinelli is also a promoted coach. Successful and popular. He enjoys the great trust of the club's management. Meticulous in his preparations, tactically strong and self-confident in his performance. The former U21 national team coach made it clear even before the first game that they had not come to play against relegation. "We're aiming for the top six," he said. Today, nobody doubts that anymore.

Little pressure

Although they are ambitious themselves, Thun know where they come from and where they are playing. In the Challenge League, Lustrinelli's team was still the hunted and had to win, but things are different now in the top flight. The pressure is on others - you can tell just by looking at their big neighbors in Wankdorf. Being allowed to win is much more fun than having to win. And it's easier too.

Aggressiveness

A look at the statistics also shows why Thun is so successful. They are not the strongest team in the game, so they need other attributes to be successful. They know this and demonstrate it impressively: FC Thun has a more intense style of play than any other team. They win the most tackles and the most duels in the league. The figures are impressive.

Tackles won* 1. Thun 144

2. Servette 126

3. Winterthur 126

4. GC 123

5. Lausanne-Sport 121

6. St.Gallen 120

7. Sion 116

8. Lucerne 114

9. Zurich 111

10. Lugano 109

11. YB 97

12. Basel 93

Not only are the newcomers top in terms of tackles, their tackle values are also unparalleled in the league.

Tackles won 1. Thun 634

2. Lausanne-Sport 622

3. Basel 619

4. Winterthur 601

5. St.Gallen 583

6. Zurich 581

7. Servette 579

8. Sion 572

9. GC 544

10. YB 529

11. Lugano 516

12. Lucerne 513 Show more

The fact that Thun throw everything they have into tackles is also shown by the statistics for fouls committed, where the Super League leaders are clearly at the top.

Fouls committed 1. Thun 186

2. St.Gallen 164

3. Zurich 151

4. Winterthur 150

5. GC 148

6. Sion 136

7. YB 133

8. Lugano 132

9. Lausanne-Sport 130

10. Lucerne 128

11. Basel 119

12. Servette 105 Show more

Thun are no pushovers. This is also shown by the card statistics: with 29 cards (27 yellow, 2 red), Thun, together with Lausanne and St.Gallen, have collected the most in the league.

Few passes - lots of presence in the penalty area

There are also statistics in which FC Thun can be found at the bottom of the table. For example, Thun have completed fewer than 2,500 passes - only GC is weaker in this respect. The same picture can be seen in the passing rate, which is only 71% for Thun. Here too, only GC is statistically worse.

Successful passes 1. Lugano 4.181

2. Basel 4.101

3. Servette 4.001

4. Zurich 3.845

5. Sion 3.307

6. YB 3.219

7. Winterthur 3.128

8. Lausanne-Sport 3.031

9. Lucerne 3.013

10. St.Gallen 2.516

11. Thun 2.495

12. GC 2.069 Show more

Despite the low number of passes, FC Thun managed to get into dangerous areas of the pitch remarkably often. This indicates a fast, no-frills transition game. A look at the touches of the ball in the opponent's penalty area shows: Only Basel are more dangerous in this respect.

Ball touches in the opponent's penalty area 1. Basel 334

2. Thun 324

3. St.Gallen 316

4. Lausanne-Sport 297

5. Servette 295

6. Zurich 284

7. YB 278

8. Lugano 252

9. Winterthur 248

10. Sion 235

11. Lucerne 226

12. GC 214 Show more

Few passes and a high penalty area presence. This is one of the reasons why Thun have already scored 23 goals - only St. Gallen have scored more. With 13 goals conceded, they even lead this statistic, this time on equal terms with FCSG.

No double or triple burden

FC Thun bowed out of the cup competition at a very early stage and have not even competed on the international stage this season. This means that Mauro Lustrinelli's team can concentrate fully on the Super League - and the Bernese Oberlanders are doing a really good job of it.

