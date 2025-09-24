FCB coach Ludovic Magnin experienced a nerve-wracking game in Freiburg Keystone

Ludovic Magnin has a gripe with the technique and the referee after his team's 2-1 defeat in Freiburg. But the FCB coach also finds some positives after the Europa League opener.

Ludovic Magnin is an impulsive person, someone who lets his emotions out when they boil up inside him. It was no different on Wednesday evening, when his heart rate on the touchline of the Europa Park Stadium in Freiburg kept shooting up to unhealthy levels and his head turned a shade of red that would make any general practitioner twitch nervously. After an hour, referee Luis Godinho shows him a yellow card because Magnin complains loudly about a decision by the Portuguese.

Break for Tsunemoto

The FCB coach had already sought the attention of the referee half an hour earlier. His team had fallen behind to a long-range shot from Patrick Osterhage. With Keigo Tsunemoto sitting on the ground, Magnin would have expected the game to be interrupted, but Godinho allowed play to continue. And Basel conceded their first goal on the way to a 2-1 defeat to open this year's Europa League campaign.

"When a player is injured, you normally stop the game," said Magnin, explaining that he would probably have to do without his Japanese full-back for several weeks due to a thigh injury. "But the referee saw it differently."

The coach is sitting in the press room in the belly of the stadium. At this point, he has already repeated his analysis countless times into the television cameras, expressing his displeasure at individual decisions made by the refereeing team and also expressing his incomprehension at the fact that there was apparently no internet signal on the coaching bench and the Basel staff were therefore unable to watch individual match scenes on their iPads as usual.

Zé's big chance

But despite all the annoyance, the Lausanne player is a fair loser. "Freiburg were better than us and deserved to win," he says. His players were too well-behaved at times and not clever enough. He is thinking, for example, of the two goals conceded, but also of duels in which the Germans would have behaved more calmly. "Freiburg are a very good team, also in terms of efficiency. Unfortunately, we didn't take our chances." Magnin mourns Junior Zé's great chance shortly before the break.

And then it becomes apparent that the 46-year-old is not only an impulsive and emotional coach, but also an ambitious one. When Magnin is asked whether his team can take any positives from the defeat, he says that it annoys him when coaches or players think they can at least take experience with them after losing a game. "We don't just need experience. We need points," he says. However, the fact that the team was able to hope for points for 95 minutes gives the Frenchman a positive feeling. "I saw a lot of good things," he says.

The way he raises his voice with this sentence, it is obvious that there is a "but" to follow. A "but" that shows the ambition with which Ludovic Magnin leads FC Basel in Europe's second-largest club competition. "But", he says, "we are FC Basel. We can't put on rose-tinted spectacles when we've lost a game."