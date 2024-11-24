  1. Residential Customers
"Out of superstition" That's why FCL coach Frick didn't help the fans shovel snow

Luca Betschart

24.11.2024

Around 70 FCL fans line up to shovel snow at the Swissporarena on Saturday, making it possible for the match between Lucerne and YB to take place at all. FCL coach Mario Frick explains to blue Sport why he didn't grab a shovel himself.

24.11.2024, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Luzern and YB drew their first match after the international break with a well-deserved 1-1 draw.
  • For a long time, it was unclear whether the game in Lucerne could take place at all after the heavy snowfall in recent days. However, the commitment of around 70 fans made it possible to hold the match.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, FCL coach Mario Frick expresses his thanks for the great help and explains why he himself did not rush to help.
FC Luzern returned from the international break on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against champions YB. Thibault Klidjé's equalizer in the 79th minute saved the Central Swiss side a point in an evenly poised game that was on a knife-edge for a long time due to the snow.

The VAR lets Klidje celebrate. Lucerne equalize late on to earn a point against YB

The VAR lets Klidje celebrateLucerne equalize late on to earn a point against YB

Over 30 centimeters of snow

However, around 70 volunteer fans grabbed their shovels early on Saturday morning to clear the ground in the Swissporarena of snow so that the game could be played. "The fans did a great job. Huge thanks to them, there was a lot of snow, over 30 centimeters," says Mario Frick in an interview with blue Sport.

The FCL coach also explains why he doesn't get involved himself. "When I was coach in Vaduz, there was once a similar situation. Back then, we shoveled before the game - and then lost. That's why I didn't help out of superstition."

That doesn't really pay off. Although Frick and Co. did not have to leave the pitch as losers this time, they did not achieve the victory they had hoped for against YB. And what will happen the next time there is snow in Lucerne?

