Emotions run high in the Letzigrund on Saturday after the Zurich derby. A scuffle breaks out and fists fly. FCZ president Ancillo Canepa even suffers an injury to his leg. What happened?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After FC Zurich's 1-0 win against GC, a row breaks out due to a provocation by FCZ player Jahnoah Markelo.

Markelo is shown the red card after the final whistle, teammate Livano Comenencia is shown yellow-red - both will miss the next game.

FCZ president Ancillo Canepa suffers a graze in the turmoil, but takes it with humor and celebrates the derby victory. Show more

When referee Urs Schnyder blows the whistle for the 292nd Zurich derby, the sparks fly. After FCZ professional Jahnoah Markelo celebrates the 1:0 victory in front of the GC bench, provoking the Hoppers, a riot breaks out. There is wild shoving and the odd fist is thrown.

After a few moments, tempers have calmed down again. Schnyder shows Markelo the red card for entering the opposing team's technical zone in a confrontational manner. Teammate Livano Comenencia is also shown the red card and, like Markelo, will miss FCZ's next game in St. Gallen.

Mariano Gomez, on the other hand, gets off scot-free after hitting a GC player in the head from behind in the middle of the turmoil - as can be seen in the following video at second 10:

Canepa was hit by Vujevic

The question remains as to what happened to Ancillo Canepa. The FCZ president stands on the pitch after the game, pulls up his trouser leg and shows an abrasion on his shin. He sustained it in a collision with defender David Vujevic in the turmoil.

The city club published a video on its Instagram channel showing Canepa pointing his index finger at Vujevic. But the FCZ boss is not angry with the 19-year-old. He laughs and high-fives Vujevic. After a derby win, an abrasion hurts a lot less ...