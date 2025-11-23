FC Zurich get back into the game in Sion thanks to a controversial hand penalty. blue refereeing expert Stephan Klossner explains why the penalty kick that led to FCZ's 1:2 equalizer should not have been awarded.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Sion and FC Zurich play out a 2-2 draw in the 14th round of the Super League.

Towards the end of the first half, there is a controversial scene in the home team's penalty area, which results in a penalty and the Zurich team's goal to make it 1:2.

blue football expert Georges Bregy criticizes the use of VAR and wonders: "Surely that's not a clearly wrong decision?"

Refereeing expert Stephan Klossner also sees a mistake by the referees and confirms: "It's unacceptable for the VAR to intervene here." Show more

Sion are comfortably 2-0 up against FCZ, the clock is slowly ticking towards the break, but then FCZ are suddenly awarded a penalty. The reason: The ball gets into the pinball machine in the home team's penalty area and bounces off Sion defender Hajrizi's arm.

Sven Wolfensberger's whistle remains silent for the time being, but after a VAR intervention, the referee changes his mind on the screen. Steven Zuber scores the resulting penalty for FCZ to make it 1-2.

blue Football expert Georges Bregy no longer understands the world during the half-time break. "That's a normal move. He shoots the ball at his arm from a meter away. What does a player want to do? Why does the VAR get involved, it's not a blatantly wrong decision?"

Bregy receives support from Stephan Klossner - the refereeing expert is also critical of the VAR intervention: "I'm 100 percent with you. That can't be an on-field review. It's not a clear wrong decision."

VAR probably chose the "wrong images"

On the other hand, Klossner believes that the scene should have been allowed to stand even if the referee had decided on a penalty, because "whether it's handball or not is about 50:50 for me," says the refereeing expert, but emphasizes once again: "What certainly shouldn't happen is that the VAR intervenes. That's certainly not a clear penalty."

Klossner can only speculate as to why it happened anyway. "As VAR, Turkes first shows Wolfensberger the camera from the side. In this view, you can't see the position of the arm, so I can understand why you have the feeling that it could be a handball. The camera behind the goal shows the scene better."

Klossner believes: "That was probably the fault of the VAR, who looked at the wrong camera images and didn't select the best one."

Bitter for Sion, as the scene would ultimately be a deciding factor. Thanks to Philippe Keny, the Zurich side equalized in the second half to make it 2:2, and the points were ultimately shared in Valais.