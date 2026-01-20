Two protagonists of the Africa Cup. Imago- Keystone - blue Sport

The Africa Cup was much more than a normal football tournament: here are 11 scenes that will stay in your memory.

fon

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Africa Cup offered spectacular images and top sporting performances.

Off the pitch, the tournament showed all its cultural and symbolic power: from the Congolese fan who was inspired by freedom fighter Patrice Lumumba to the Nigerian celebrations that united different generations.

With the refereeing chaos in the final, the Africa Cup proved once again that it is the craziest tournament in world football. We take a look back. Show more

The "king of the overhead kick" opens the tournament with a dream goal

A goal for the history books. 📚



Ayoub El Kaabi’s bicycle kick, captured from every angle. 🤩🇲🇦#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | #WePlayDifferent pic.twitter.com/XC1jqUrnCZ — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 25, 2025

Ayoub El Kaabi provided an unforgettable moment at the Africa Cup. In the opening match against the Comoros, the Moroccan exploded the stadium with an acrobatic overhead kick - it was also the decider.

That goal was just the first in a series of aerial wizardry: in the next match against Zambia, El Kaabi scored a brace with a second spectacular overhead kick and a spectacular header to lead Morocco to a 3-0 victory.

His magic in the air is no coincidence: the 32-year-old striker, who plays an important role at Olympiakos in Greece, is considered a specialist in this type of finish and has scored similar goals in the past both with the national team and at his club, earning him the nickname "King of the overhead kick".

Daka's celebration almost ends in injury

In the opening match of Group A, Patson Daka redeemed Zambia in the 92nd minute. After a precise cross from Mathews Banda, the striker headed the ball past the Mali goalkeeper to make the final score 1:1.

However, the stadium froze in its tracks. Inspired by the adrenaline, Daka attempted an acrobatic jump, but the turn failed: he lost his balance in the air and fell heavily on his back and neck.

Despite the shock and the long time he spent on the ground in pain, the incident ended without consequences. The Leicester City professional remained uninjured and was in the starting eleven for the next two games against Comoros and Morocco.

VAR does not work, Congo thanks

🔥❌ VAR failed at the worst possible moment!



😱 Mbemba handled the ball inside the box, but VAR wasn’t working and Benin were left helpless



🇨🇩 DR Congo won 1-0 surrounded by controversy



All the excitement of AFCON 2025 exclusively on beIN Sports.#beINSPORTS #beINAFCON2025… pic.twitter.com/Iw7sTlVN9z — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2025

The most controversial moment of the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin occurred after half an hour.

The Benin players protested vehemently against an alleged handball by Congolese captain Chancel Mbemba in the penalty area. The referee had initially indicated that he wanted to assess the incident with the help of VAR.

However, at the time of the review, the VAR was unavailable due to a technical fault, meaning that it was not possible to access the images. For several minutes, the disputed action could not be reviewed, forcing the impartial referee to make a decision without the assistance of technology.

After a lengthy radio consultation with the VAR room, the match continued without the penalty requested by Benin being awarded, leading to protests from the team. Congo went on to win the game 1-0.

It was little consolation that it was the only technical glitch in the competition.

Benin celebrates its first Africa Cup victory

The dam is broken. Benin wrote a new chapter in its football history in the group stage: its first victory at the Africa Cup.

The 1:0 victory over Botswana thanks to a goal from Yohan Roche ended a decade-long drought. Not just three points, but a collective liberation. The Cheetahs broke a spell and suddenly emerged as an unpredictable team in the competition.

Buoyed by their enthusiasm and having bravely survived their group, Benin then faced Mo Salah's Egypt in the round of 16. A formality on paper, but anything but on the pitch.

The Cheetahs took up the challenge without complexes and equalized 1:1 in the 83rd minute through Jodel Dossou, forcing the Pharaohs into extra time and making one of the continent's giants tremble.

In extra time, however, the Egyptians showed their experience and quality, winning the game 3-1. Benin left the tournament as losers, but with their heads held high and the certainty that no one will look down on the Cheetahs now.

Lumumba conquers the world

At the Africa Cup, one of the most impressive images came not from the pitch, but from the stands. A Congolese fan with a painted body and facial features reminiscent of Patrice Lumumba. A symbol of the Democratic Republic of Congo who has become the pride of an entire continent.

Seeing him in the stands, with the dark glasses and proud elegance of the first prime minister of independent Congo, was not just a moment of color. It was an emotional bridge to history. Patrice Lumumba was not just a leader: he is the embodiment of the dream of a free, sovereign Africa taking its destiny into its own hands. Bringing his portrait into the stadium means reminding the world that the Congo is a giant that no longer wants to remain on its knees.

This fan has succeeded in transforming the cheers - he remains standing with his hand raised during matches - into a silent but deafening political and cultural message. At a time when the DR Congo is facing enormous challenges, his presence reminded everyone of the strength of the Congolese people: resilient, proud and deeply connected to their roots.

Social media around the world went crazy for him, but behind the director's selfies and photos lies a profound tribute: Lumumba lives on, not only in the history books, but also in the drumbeats and cries of joy from all Leopards fans.

Ndidi dances like Kanu

Another iconic moment comes from Nigeria. The 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarter-finals, secured by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams in the second half, sent the Super Eagles through to the semi-finals.

But the result is almost a detail. On the pitch and in the stands, the celebrations spanned generations, with dances and celebrations reminiscent of Nigerian football: from Jay-Jay Okocha's moves to Nwankwo Kanu's dance at the 1996 Olympics.

With this success, Nigeria reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup for the 17th time - a record. The Eagles were then stopped on penalties by hosts Morocco, but Moses Simon and his teammates consoled themselves with a win over Egypt in the final for third place - again on penalties.

Total chaos at Gabon's elimination

Gabon's elimination had consequences that extended far beyond the pitch. After finishing Group F with zero points and defeats to Cameroon, Mozambique and Côte d'Ivoire, the sporting disappointment turned into a veritable institutional earthquake.

On January 1, 2026, interim sports minister Simplice-Désiré Mamboula appeared live on television and announced the drastic measures requested by interim president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

The verdict was harsh: the staff around coach Thierry Mouyouma was dissolved and the national team suspended indefinitely. In addition, two symbols such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga, who were accused of having lost their "patriotic feeling", were excluded.

Auba, who returned to France ahead of schedule due to injury, reacted on social media by claiming that Gabon's problems went far beyond the responsibility of individuals.

A few days later came the U-turn. In order to avoid FIFA sanctions, which prohibit political interference in football, the new sports minister Paul Ulrich Kessany lifted the bans and reinstated the players, but at the same time reiterated his desire for a completely fresh start.

Mali fights back, suffers and fails

The round of 16 brought one of the biggest surprises of the tournament: Mali eliminated Tunisia and advanced to the quarter-finals - after a battle that redefined the concept of resilience.

Everything seemed in jeopardy after just 12 minutes when the Eagles were down to ten men after Abdoulaye Diaby was sent off and had to fight for survival against one of the strongest teams on the continent.

But Mali did not give up. Not even when Tunisia took the lead. And not even when Tunisia managed to add a second goal. There was an answer to every blow, every difficulty fueled the resistance. The equalizer in the 91st minute, scored by Lassine Sinayoko from the penalty spot, came at the end of a self-sacrificing comeback and forced a stunned Tunisia into extra time.

In the end, it went to penalties, where Mali's cold-bloodedness made the difference. The Eagles held on, even though they initially missed two attempts. So it was they who prevailed and rewarded the team that had suffered the most. It was not only a qualification, but also proof that in football, the will can still outweigh the numbers.

African coaches as guarantors of success

Morocco coach Walid Regragui. Imago

For the first time, all four semi-finalists were led by African coaches. Morocco (Walid Regragui), Egypt (Hossam Hassan), Senegal (Pape Thiaw) and Nigeria (Eric Chelle) all had coaches from the continent on the bench.

A legacy that has been built up in recent years by Djamel Belmadi with Algeria in 2019, Aliou Cissé with Senegal in 2021 and Émerse Faé with Côte d'Ivoire in 2023.

The figures reported by the CAF confirm the trend: at the Africa Cup, 15 of the 24 national teams were coached by African coaches, 11 made it past the group stage and the teams led by local coaches won 75% of their matches. But substance matters more than numbers: local and cultural knowledge, natural leadership qualities, the ability to understand the African game from the inside out.

In the end, it was Pape Thiaw's Senegal who completed the circle by beating Morocco in the final to win the country's second Africa Cup. An achievement that goes beyond the trophy: it is the final coronation of the African coaches who are now the bosses of football on the continent.

A crazy final

The final between Morocco and Senegal was first and foremost a great game: intense and hard-fought. It only became an incredible thriller in the final minutes.

The referee Jean-Jacques Ndala himself became the protagonist with his controversial decisions: first the annulment of a regular goal for Senegal, a few moments later - with the intervention of the VAR - the awarding of a very controversial penalty for Morocco.

At that moment, the pitch turned into a powder keg. Players and supporters of the Lions of Teranga, who felt they had been treated unfairly, left the pitch in protest. At that moment, the game seemed on the verge of being abandoned.

And that's when Sadio Mané came into play. He is the leader. He is the one who stops the strike, who calls his teammates back and brings them back onto the pitch. To remind them that an Africa Cup final, no matter how hopeless, must be played to the end. A gesture that changed the course of the evening.

Sadio Mané, résilient, leader, patron.

Félicitations à lui.

L’un des tout meilleurs joueurs de sa génération, trop souvent jugé en dessous de sa vraie valeur.



pic.twitter.com/kamogrobSi — Lassana Camara | #CAN2025 ⚽️🥇 (@mauritaniefoot) January 19, 2026

Former Swiss international Johan Djourou describes the moment aptly as a commentator for the channel "M6": "That's a really strong gesture - what a man. Let's put the footballer aside for a moment and look at the man for all that he is already doing. To accept that walking off the pitch doesn't achieve anything. Honestly, I have goosebumps. He wants to win this Africa Cup, he has announced that it will be his last. He could feel this injustice more than anyone, but instead he's the one calling his teammates back onto the pitch to keep playing.

And as sometimes happens on the tensest of nights, the soccer god decided to intervene. Brahim Díaz stepped into the middle from the penalty spot and found an outstanding Edouard Mendy, who was able to save the spot kick and keep Senegal alive.

The decisive goal from Pape Gueye

The goal that decided the final came in extra time. Pape Gueye made it 1:0 in the 94th minute, but from then on it was a tale of woe.

From the 105th minute onwards, Morocco had to play with ten men due to Hamza Igamane's injury and their substitution options were already exhausted, but they kept up the pressure until the last second of the 120 minutes and forced the Lions of Teranga to hold out until the end.

The tournament began with a spectacular overhead kick from Ayoub El Kaabi and ended with a goal from Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye, who beat goalkeeper Bono with an unstoppable shot in stoppage time. Senegal thus lifted their second Africa Cup in their history.