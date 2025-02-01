  1. Residential Customers
"I am a very nice person" That's why GC star Kittel let young Bojang score the penalty against YB

Michael Wegmann

1.2.2025

GC veteran Sonny Kittel let young Bojang take the penalty in the 0-0 draw against YB. The latter missed. "I take responsibility," says Kittel and explains why. Who will take the penalty against Servette today?

01.02.2025, 13:30

In the recent draw against YB, GC had a bizarre scene before the penalty. Sonny Kittel grabs the ball, as agreed before the game. In the absence of Giotto Morandi, he is the man for the standing balls.

Instead of the experienced Kittel, however, young Adama Bojang (20) runs onto the ball. But the Gambian missed and wept bitter tears after the final whistle.

Why did Kittel let Bojang go first? Amir Abrashi says: "Sonny is just a really nice guy." Kittel has to smile when blue Sport asks him about it, saying: "I think I'm a very nice person. I would support any of our young strikers who want to get a good feeling and score their first goal."

He thinks it's good that young players want to take on responsibility, Kittel continued. "I decided at that moment that Adama should score. I know that strikers live from scoring goals. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out that way."

"Even the best have missed"

Were there accusations that he let the youngster go first? "I was asked why I did that. I take responsibility because I gave him the ball."

Bojang shoots the ball into the hands of YB keeper Marvin Keller. Kittel is cool: "I've missed shots too, even the best players in the world have missed shots, it happens. Adama is still very young, he'll learn from it."

And who will take the penalty against Servette on Saturday evening (20:30 live on blue Sport)? Kittel: "We'll see then." Any bets that he'll take it himself this time?

