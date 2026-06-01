After four out of six match days, the Swiss women's national team has already secured its ticket to the World Cup play-offs. But this is only the absolute minimum goal.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss women's team wants to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Switzerland is currently playing in League B. The group winners are promoted to League A and face weaker opponents in the playoffs.

Switzerland has already been confirmed as a play-off participant and must survive two rounds to qualify for the World Cup. Show more

The goal of the Swiss women's team was clear: six games, six wins. The national team missed this target with three wins and one draw. Nevertheless, Switzerland is well on its way to finishing the group stage in first place.

Switzerland will play Malta in Lugano on Friday. If Switzerland pick up at least one point at the stadium opening of the new Cornaredo, group victory - and the associated promotion to League A - will be a fact even before the last matchday.

This would allow Switzerland to compete with the best teams from Europe again in the next Nations League campaign. They would also face weaker opponents in the upcoming World Cup play-offs, increasing their chances of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The Swiss group table

Switzerland play Malta on Friday (June 5, 7.30 p.m.) and four days later away against Northern Ireland (June 9, 7 p.m.). The team of national team coach Rafel Navarro is the clear favorite in both games.

The four group winners of League A qualify directly for the World Cup. 32 teams also qualify for the play-offs in the fall. Switzerland is already one of these 32 teams. To reach the World Cup, Switzerland must survive two rounds. The draw for the playoffs will take place on Thursday, June 18.

The first play-off round Route 1: The four group runners-up and the four group third-placed teams in League A play against the six group winners and the two best-placed group runners-up in League C.

Path 2: The four fourth-placed teams in League A and the four group winners in League B play against the four group runners-up and the four third-placed teams in League B.

Path 1: The eight teams in League A are seeded and play their second legs at home.

Route 2: The four teams in fourth place in League A and the four group winners in League B are seeded and play their second legs at home.

The winners of the first round of the playoffs qualify for the second round of the playoffs. Show more