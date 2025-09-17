Manuel Locatelli experienced three incredible games in the space of eight days. IMAGO/Ulrich Hufnagel

In the space of eight days, 27-year-old Manuel Locatelli experienced three of the craziest games of his career with the Italian national team and Juventus Turin, scoring a total of 24 goals.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Locatelli experienced three highly dramatic games with a total of 24 goals in just over a week. The midfielder always had reason to celebrate in stoppage time.

With Italy, Locatelli won 5:4 against Israel, with Juve against Inter there was a late 4:3 victory and in the Champions League a crazy 4:4 against Dortmund. Show more

Manuel Locatelli is a regular for Juventus Turin and the Italian national team. The 27-year-old has probably had the most spectacular eight days of his life in sporting terms.

Italian footballers are used to many things, but goal spectacles are not really part of the Azzurri's DNA - and certainly not that of record champions Juventus Turin. It is therefore all the more unusual what Manuel Locatelli has experienced in the last three games.

The first act, the World Cup qualifiers

Italy are under serious pressure in the World Cup qualifiers. Norway are leading Group I without losing a single point and have won the first direct duel against Italy 3:0. This makes it all the more important for the Azzurri, who have already missed out on the last two World Cups, to secure maximum points in their remaining games.

After a commanding 5:0 win against Estonia, Italy will face Israel on September 8. A win was needed, but Locatelli put Italy behind with an own goal in the 16th minute. The Azzurri at least equalized shortly before the break. A crazy second half followed. Israel took the lead again, but Italy turned the game around and scored in the 82nd minute to make it 4:2.

However, Israel actually managed to equalize thanks to another own goal from Italy (87th minute, Alessandro Bastoni) and double goal scorer Dor Peretz (89th minute). But Italy had the last word: Sandro Tonali scored in the 91st minute to give Gennaro Gattuso's team a spectacular 5:4 victory.

The second act, the Derby d'Italia in Serie A

After the national team break, Serie A continues with the clash between Juventus and Inter. Among others, the two own goal scorers from the Israel match Locatelli and Bastoni will face each other. Juventus got off to the better start and took a 2:1 lead into the break. A crazy second half followed: Inter turned the game around through Hakan Çalhanoğlu (65') and Marcus Thuram (76'). But it was Marcus' brother, Kephren Thuram, who equalized the score at 3:3 in front of his father Lilian Thuram. In the end, it was the 19-year-old Vasilije Adžić, who denied Yann Sommer in the Inter goal with a long-range shot and caused ecstasy in Turin.

The third act, the Champions League

The first thriller of the new Champions League season is Juventus v Borussia Dortmund. Although both teams have their chances, they go into the break with a goalless draw. A crazy second half followed. Dortmund take the lead twice, Juventus Turin equalize twice. Locatelli, who this time only came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, then experienced absolute madness: in the 74th minute, Yan Couto put Dortmund ahead for a third time and then things got really strange. Dortmund were awarded a controversial handball penalty in the 86th minute, but caused a stir with a childish squabble over the execution. In the end, Ramy Bensebaini stepped up and scored to make it 4:2.

But the game was not over yet. In the third of six minutes of stoppage time, Dušan Vlahović scored to make it 3-4. Juventus continued to fight back and Lloyd Kelly actually equalized in the 96th minute to make it 4-4. It was absolute madness and Gregor Kobel became the next Swiss goalkeeper after Yann Sommer to concede four goals for Juve.

For Manuel Locatelli, it was the third incredible game in eight days with a total of 24 (!) goals. In all three games, Locatelli's team scored (at least) one more goal in stoppage time. The midfielder (like the Italian Juventus fans) should visit his cardiologist when he gets the chance. After all, the footballing hearts of the Bianconeri are used to commanding 1-0 victories, but not to such footballing spectacles.

More Champions League spectacle this week

Videos of the match