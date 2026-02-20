Manuel Akanji has been the rock of the national team for years. Keystone

In the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt", Manuel Akanji talks about the role of his wife, the World Cup in the summer, his short and long-term goals and reveals why he is not aiming for a coaching career.

Patrick Lämmle

On September 1, 2025, Manuel Akanji will move from Manchester City to Inter Milan on loan. The deal was only finalized a few hours before the transfer window closed. The national team star therefore had to leave the national team camp at short notice. "It was stressful at first because everything happened at the last minute," recalls Akanji. Due to the family constellation, it was his most difficult move. "When we went to Manchester, we only had our eldest son. Now we have three children." Sometimes he has a bit of a guilty conscience. "None of this would work without my wife. And her everyday life is often more stressful than mine."

Family comes first for Akanji - and it has also shaped him. Gredig wants to know how the 18-year-old Akanji differs from today. "I used to want brand-name clothes and the latest iPhone. Today, luxury is not important to me," says the national team star. That also has a lot to do with his children, he says, as you realize what is really important in life.

"We're always good for a surprise with Switzerland"

Akanji is looking forward to the World Cup in the summer, even if the political situation in the USA is a talking point. Of course, you also notice that, but as a footballer you have to be careful what you say. "I hope that I can just go there without having to worry." Because first and foremost, he just wants to play football. "We're always good for a surprise with Switzerland. Anything is possible, but you also need luck," says the national team defender.

However, the World Cup is still a long way off. First he wants to go on the hunt for the title with Inter Milan. Inter are on course to win Serie A, are in the semi-finals of the Cup and anything is still possible in the Champions League, even if they have just suffered a heavy defeat away from home in the knockout round.

Akanji is not aiming for a coaching career

Akanji is already 30 years old and is thinking about the time after his playing career. But one thing is clear to him. "As things stand, I can't imagine being a coach." The job is very time-consuming and you have weekends planned. I would rather have more time for my family and be able to plan my future better." At the same time, he also wants more freedom in terms of his leisure activities. Going on vacation when he wants, spontaneously watching his son's football match or going to a concert. All things that are not possible as a footballer.

In the "Gredig direkt" talk, you can also find out why Akanji has been wearing the same shin guards for years, what his tattoo "Prove them wrong" is all about, how Yann Sommer helped him settle in Italy and what footballers can learn from female footballers.

