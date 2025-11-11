  1. Residential Customers
He was practically already gone Why Mario Frick wanted to leave Lucerne in the summer

Patrick Lämmle

11.11.2025

The fact that Mario Frick is still on the touchline at FC Lucerne is anything but a matter of course. Because he actually wanted to leave in the summer, as he reveals in the football talk Heimspiel.

11.11.2025, 11:49

11.11.2025, 13:58

In the football talk Heimspiel, Frick talks about his eventful summer. He was on vacation when his advisor called him and told him about Pisa's interest. He didn't really want to leave, but: "My disappointment at missing out on Europe was so great that I said in frustration that I wanted something new."

He then informed head of sport Remo Meyer that he wanted to hold talks with Pisa. And there were a lot of talks, as Frick describes with a twinkle in his eye. After the calls, he was "actually sure" that the transfer would go ahead. But it didn't.

Moving confession. Mario Frick:

Moving confessionMario Frick: "I was completely dependent on sports betting and had debts"

"In the end, the club opted for Gilardino, which I'm now completely happy about. It wouldn't have been my club at all, it wouldn't have been my philosophy at all, it wouldn't have been my system at all," explains Frick, who seems surprised himself that he even considered the move.

After the topic of Pisa was off the table, Frick thought again about his possible future at FCL: "Can I take on the task like this again? Do I still have the strength, do I still have the motivation?" He then spoke to Meyer about this and realized that he wasn't finished in Lucerne yet. "It would have been a mistake and I'm glad it worked out the way it did."

The fact that he was already flirting with a move did not weaken his position at the club at all. Frick has always laid his cards on the table. The Liechtenstein native likes to be honest and direct, which also goes down well with the players. The special feedback culture that exists at FC Luzern fits in with this ...

The football talk home game in full length

