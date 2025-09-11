"That's a relief now" Why Mirlind Kryeziu would rather be without a club than still at FC Zurich

The ex-defender talks to blue Sport for the first time about his unpleasant end at FC Zurich and reveals why he is relaxed, even though he is currently without a contract and has to keep fit on his own.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 21 years, Mirlind Kryeziu left FC Zurich this summer.

The 28-year-old talks to blue Sport about his difficult departure and reveals what was most on his mind.

Kryeziu also talks about the failed contract negotiations with the FCZ management.

The defender also reveals how he keeps fit as a player without a club and how he pushes himself every day. Show more

Mirlind Kryeziu, you are without a club for the first time in your career. How does it feel?

It's a new feeling for me. But if you look at the last six months at the club, it's a relief.

I'd rather be without a club than still at FCZ. What has affected you the most?

I was no longer allowed to play, only to train with the team. It happens in the football business that you no longer get the chance to play if you don't want to sign the contract you've been offered. But for a footballer, not being allowed to play is the worst-case scenario. I wanted to help the team, FCZ, but I wasn't allowed to. The last six months have not been easy.

You're an FCZ boy and grew up at the club. How often did you have to pull yourself together not to just walk away?

A lot. As I said, the feeling of being a footballer and not being allowed to play is a really strange feeling. You get up every morning and you know you're going to training but you're not going to play. Let's put it this way, it takes a lot of mental strength.

FCZ said that you were offered a good contract, but you turned it down. Did you ask for too much money?

I'd rather not say much about that. I think each party has its own point of view. I can only speak from my point of view. Perhaps the FCZ managers believe what they said. From my side, I clearly say that this is not the case.

People know you in Zurich. How did the fans react? Did you have to explain yourself?

No, I didn't have to explain myself. I played the first half of the season and then, out of nowhere, because the contract didn't materialize, I played the second half of the season. I just sat on the bench and in the stands. You don't have to explain that to anyone. Everyone knows what it's all about.

It's obvious that your unpleasant departure after a wonderful time at FCZ hurts. Let's look ahead: where do you want to go?

I've written down the things that are important to me. I want to sign for a club that suits me and my aspirations one hundred percent. I've already received one or two offers, but I haven't found the right one yet. I don't let myself get stressed.

Why are you so relaxed even though you're without a club?

As I said, I don't stress myself. But I do think that something will happen in the near future. I see the fact that the transfer window has now closed as a plus. I'm a free player, I can be signed. If a team needs a left-footed central defender with experience, the options are no longer so great. I trust the people I work with.

Would you be ready to go straight away? How do you keep fit?

Yes, my day is structured in roughly the same way as before. In the morning I'm in the gym and in the afternoon I'm regularly on the pitch working with the ball.

Have you hired a private trainer?

Yes, I have hired a coach. Apart from the two weeks' vacation after the FCZ loss, I've always trained.

Can you push yourself?

I always thought that I needed my teammates to do that. I'm a typical team sportsman, I love interacting with my teammates. But the fortunate thing about my cruciate ligament rupture was that I learned to work on my own. That's not a problem for me. I can also motivate myself.

You might also be interested in this