Nadine Riesen has only been able to make a living from football since moving from FCZ to Eintracht Frankfurt after the 2023 World Cup. But if you ask the trained dental assistant what she does for a living, she's embarrassed.

Patrick Lämmle

In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Nati", the 25-year-old talks about her extraordinary career, among other things.

However, she still finds it difficult to say that she is a professional footballer. Find out why in the video above. Show more

Nadine Riesen played her way into the hearts of Swiss fans at this summer's European Championships. Her power strikes, the goal against Norway and her interviews will be remembered. In the football talk "Heimspiel bei der Nati", she talks about her extraordinary career.

When the now 25-year-old started playing football for FC Bühler, the dream of a career as a professional footballer didn't really exist. And it stayed that way for quite a while. Even when Riesen had long since arrived in the top Swiss league - she played for St. Gallen, YB and FCZ from 2015 - and played for the Swiss national team at the 2022 European Championship, the professional game was still a long way off.

As a result, Riesen is equipped for a life without football: the 25-year-old is a qualified dental assistant, works part-time for two years as a caregiver at a day school during her time as a YB player and then completes her top-level sporting education. In the summer of 2023, she toyed with the idea of training to become a paramedic. However, she chose a different path, was called up for the 2023 World Cup, where she played in every match, and signed a contract with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The awarding of the European Championship to Switzerland as a key moment

But even then, certain doubts remain. This only changed on December 6, 2023, when it was announced that the 2025 European Championship would actually be held in Switzerland. "When it was clear that the European Championships would be in Switzerland, I knew that I wanted to take advantage of these professional conditions. The World Cup was also incredible, but a tournament like this in your own country is something else," says Riesen in her "home game with the national team". At Frankfurt, she has the opportunity to go all-in on professional football. "I really wanted to live it up and I'm really enjoying it. It's a great privilege."

"You can really invest time in working on your deficits," explains the 33-time international. What she appreciates most is that she can stay on the pitch for longer and receive the support she really needs. A big difference to her time in Switzerland: "At 7 p.m. you didn't necessarily want to stay on the pitch any longer, because you also need to sleep if you have to work again the next day."

That's why Riesen doesn't like to say she's a professional footballer

Michi Wegmann, head of blue News Sport, wants to know from Riesen how long she has been calling herself a professional footballer when asked about her profession. Riesen is promptly embarrassed: "So when someone asks me what I do, I say I do sport."

Why does she find it so difficult to lay her cards on the table? "I'm grateful and really enjoy being a professional footballer" - and she loves football more than anything. "But as soon as you tell someone that, the conversation is all about me. But I'm also interested in the person opposite and want to know what they do."

She is currently enjoying her life as a professional footballer, says Riesen, "but I'm also looking forward to everyday life again when I have a job or do something else. But at the moment I know how to make the most of my time."

