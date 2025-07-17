Noelle Maritz is hardly ever in the spotlight. Yet the 29-year-old is one of the biggest figures in the Swiss team. Indispensable, an institution for years.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 132 appearances for the national team, Noelle Maritz is number 4 in the all-time Swiss rankings.

Despite her impressive career, she is rarely in the spotlight. But everyone in the team knows what they have in her.

Looking ahead to the match against Spain, Maritz says: "It will be difficult, but we believe in our qualities." Show more

In the match against Norway, Noelle Maritz prevents an early goal with a monster save. It's one of those typical Maritz moves. She always puts herself fully at the service of the team and has been delivering at a consistently high level for years. Former national team player Johan Djourou, sporting coordinator for the women's national team, recently put it in a nutshell: "Noelle is a beast. She brings calm to the game. And what she does, she does right."

Noelle Maritz stops Ada Hegerberg with a monster tackle. Keystone

Maritz made her international debut in 2013 at the age of 17. 12 years later, she already has 132 caps to her name. Only Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (172), Ramona Bachmann (153) and Lara Dickenmann (135) have made more appearances for Switzerland. She is a real all-purpose weapon. Whether at center-back or full-back, on the wing or even in defensive midfield, she can do it all.

"Maritz is the rock in the surf"

Her track record is impressive. Maritz was an undisputed regular at all the finals for which Switzerland qualified (World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, European Championship 2022, World Cup 2023). And she still is. Alongside Lia Wälti, she is the only player to have started every final round match in the history of the Swiss women's national team. It's amazing. Pia Sundhage says the day before the game against Spain: "She's the rock of the team. With all her experience, she makes the players around her better. It's impressive what she's shown in the first three games."

Maritz was born in California and spent the first years of her life in the USA. There she fell in love with soccer. After her family returned to Switzerland, she soon came to the training center in Huttwil. She lived with a host family on a farm when she was 13 years old. Two years later, she moved to FCZ before venturing abroad at the age of 17. Maritz won the Champions League with Wolfsburg in 2014 and also triumphed 5 times in the championship and 6 times in the DFB Cup. In 2020, she moved to Arsenal before moving on to Aston Villa in February 2024.

However, there is one thing Maritz has not yet achieved: a win against Spain. In October 2023, she missed the 7-1 defeat. A month earlier, however, she was in the starting XI in the 5-0 defeat, just as she was in the 5-1 loss in the World Cup round of 16 in August 2023. What makes her confident that it will work on Friday? "It will be difficult, but we believe in our qualities. We've analyzed a lot over the last few days and developed a good match plan. We want to implement it 100% and hopefully walk off the pitch as winners."

