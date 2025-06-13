Red Bull Salzburg would also like to cheer more often at the Club World Cup in the USA Keystone

The first FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the USA on Saturday. Taking part: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real - and RB Salzburg! The "Red Bulls" have been lucky several times.

Salzburg's participation in the Club World Cup was not confirmed until April 2024. A lot went in the Austrians' favour: because only two teams per country are allowed to compete in the USA, because no league won the Champions League three times in the qualifying period, and because the organizing FIFA has a different club ranking for Europe than UEFA, RB Salzburg slipped into the exclusive European field of twelve.

In its club rankings, UEFA currently lists RB Salzburg in 44th place. More than a year ago, the Salzburg club was in 40th place, four positions behind FC Basel. However, in FIFA's authoritative ranking, Salzburg was in 18th place. And so it is that while clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona are on the sidelines at the premiere tournament, RB Salzburg is in the mix.

Consistency at a low level

RB Salzburg made it this far up the FIFA rankings with consistency. The team won the Austrian championship ten times in a row before finishing second in the last two seasons. During the qualifying period (20/21 to 23/24), RB Salzburg always qualified for the group stage of the Champions League, but only reached the round of 16 once (2:8 against Bayern three years ago) and won just six of 26 matches in the top flight. Salzburg never made it past the play-off round in the Europa League.

Being there is not everything for the Austrians: "We see the Club World Cup as a challenge, we don't want to be extras, we want to present ourselves from our best side. We also want to use the tournament to make the best possible impression in our new set-up - both in terms of the players and our coaching team," Stephan Reiter emphasized to the Austrian press agency APA. "It's a privilege for us to be involved. It's very exciting to play in a tournament format over several weeks. It definitely has a special character."

Salzburg's chance

In the group with Real Madrid, the Mexicans from Pachuca and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, RB Salzburg definitely have the chance to progress. The Austrians leave for base camp in New Jersey on Friday with 65 people. From there, they will fly to Cincinnati on June 18 (against Pachuca), to Washington on June 22 (against Al-Hilal) and travel by bus to nearby Philadelphia (June 26 against Real). "We're investing millions in flights, hotels and training facilities, as well as in local preparations. You have to take that into account," says managing director Reiter.

A lot of money

However, the entry fee alone amounts to a whopping 12.8 million US dollars (11.22 million euros). Every win in the group stage brings in a further two million, while a draw brings in one million. Those who survive the group stage will receive between 7.5 million (round of 16) and 40 million dollars (tournament victory).

Reiter understands all the criticism of the tournament that emerged in the run-up. The burden on the players is getting bigger and bigger. The horrendous income that a club like RB Salzburg can generate is a huge competitive advantage for the national championship. "I understand this criticism," says Reiter. But you're just a passenger, so to speak. "It's like a cycle that is constantly heating up. As an Austrian club, we won't be able to stop it or have much influence on it."