Lugano's head of sport Sebastian Pelzer reveals why it didn't work out with Shaqiri in Chicago, why Croci-Torti reminds him of cult coach Steffen Baumgart and why Bernhard Heusler once inspired him.

Michael Wegmann

At some point, Sebastian Pelzer came across a speech by Bernhard Heusler, the long-time successful president of FC Basel, on the internet. The topic: leadership. Pelzer had just finished his professional career, which had taken him to Blackburn Rovers, Saarbrücken and Hansa Rostock, among others. And now he was exploring what he wanted to become. His parents ran a catering business in Trier, a wine town on the Moselle. But Pelzer saw his future in football, his great love. He had completed a commercial apprenticeship, studied economics and already had a B coaching license in his pocket.

But what could he do, what did he want to do? Coach, sports director, manager? He didn't know. Then he listened to Heusler in the video clip and was thrilled: "He talked about leadership and management the way I would have always liked to experience it myself and the way I myself thought as captain of my teams."

Pelzer caught fire and contacted Heusler's agency HWH. He immediately received a reply from Basel. And when he phoned back later to say he was already in the area, Heusler and Georg Heitz, Heusler's partner at FCB and HWH, were astounded. Pelzer had already traveled 400 kilometers from Trier to Basel to be able to drop by the agency immediately.

"That probably made a good impression on both of them and showed that I was serious," says Pelzer. The collaboration began at the end of 2018. At first, Pelzer worked irregularly for the agency on a mandate basis, scouting, maintaining contacts, advising - until the eight-time Basel champion Heitz received an offer from Chicago and took Pelzer with him as technical director. From then on, Pelzer lived his dream - in the "mega city" of Chicago, as Pelzer enthuses.

"There are no problems with Da Silva"

He was Heitz's right-hand man, responsible for scouting - and soon took on partial responsibility for FC Lugano, which joined as a Panther club in 2021 under owner Joe Mansueto. Since the beginning of this year and the departure of Heitz in Chicago, Pelzer, now 44 years old, has been the Chief Sports Officer of FC Lugano.

The top sports boss. Superior to Carlos Da Silva, who is said to have done a very good job as head of the first team for many years. "The difference to the past is not very big. Transfers also used to go through Chicago. The only difference is that now I'm not in Lugano four times a year, but every day," says Pelzer and laughs.

There are no problems with Da Silva, who might feel pushed back, says Pelzer. "We've always had very close contact, we've also spoken on the phone every day for the last four years. It's all a question of communication, and that works perfectly."

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti with sporting director Sebastian Pelzer. Keystone

For Pelzer, it's about optimizing processes, initiating developments and being able to provide even closer support: Transfers, team development, youth development, infrastructure. That's what Pelzer says. What he doesn't want to do is change too much too quickly. "After all, things are already going very well here." And the fact that Lugano is a "great place" makes his work even easier. And the fact that he has been working alongside Georg Heitz for five years now, someone who knows everything about Swiss football. And what about Italian? "I'm taking lessons, but because I speak Spanish, I'm doing quite well," says Pelzer.

"We didn't manage to create an environment for Shaqiri"

In Chicago, the purely sporting results were ultimately disappointing for the duo: the Chicago Fire missed out on the play-offs five times, sometimes more narrowly, sometimes more clearly. But that is one side of the coin, says Pelzer. "We've achieved a lot. We've rebuilt the training ground, reorganized our youth team. We were also champions twice in the youth division. We've had great player sales and generated revenue."

He is referring to Colombian striker Jhon Duran, who moved to Aston Villa, and US goalkeeper Gabriel Slolina, who signed a contract with Chelsea. "But the MLS with its transfer system is very difficult. And if you make mistakes - and we did - you need a lot more time to correct them." The system is characterized and complicated by salary caps and designated players - a system that is completely foreign in Europe. Specifically, only individual players are allowed to earn more than a salary cap allows.

One of them was Xherdan Shaqiri, who has since shone at FC Basel, but rarely reached his peak performance in Chicago from 2021 to 2024. Pelzer says diplomatically: "Shaqiri also played great games in the MLS, but overall we were clearly not successful enough as a team. We obviously didn't manage to create an environment in which Xherdan could develop to his full potential."

Complaining, complaining, regretting - these words are not part of Pelzer's vocabulary. He enjoys what he does. And he has also learned to push boundaries and overcome resistance. Especially during his time in England, when he got to know life at a Premier League club with Blackburn Rovers.

An incomparable experience for him. He was coached by Graeme Souness, a legend of Liverpool FC and the Scottish national team, who had a reputation for being tough on everyone, but especially on himself. "Under him, I learned what it means to be a professional," says Pelzer. He hardly played, but learned a lot for life.

"Mattia is the splash of color on the scene"

Other coaches were called Eduard Geyer, the last coach in the GDR, whom Pelzer recently congratulated on his 80th birthday. Nickname: Ede Gnadenlos. Or Steffen Baumgart, the man with the slouch hat who also wears short-sleeved shirts in winter and led Paderborn to the Bundesliga and Cologne to the European Cup. He was assistant coach when Pelzer played in Rostock.

Baumgart was also the reason why Pelzer experienced déja-vu in Lugano in 2021. "I saw Mattia Croci-Torti and immediately said: He's like Baumgart. Not an off-the-peg player. He's a splash of color in the coaching scene, totally genuine, authentic, and he fits in perfectly with Lugano. We're very happy to have him," says Pelzer, who finds the Super League "very exciting" and also sees it as a "great platform for every young player".

Will Lugano become champions with him and Croci-Torti? "We would do well to remain modest. YB and Basel are the teams that have been able to set their sights on the title in recent years. We're not that far away," says Pelzer. It is not least down to him that Lugano will soon be able to formulate its goals a little more aggressively.

