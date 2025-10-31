Napoli tattoos and a false pledge of allegiance Why Spalletti's takeover at Juventus is so controversial

Juventus Turin has found Igor Tudor's successor: Luciano Spalletti is to get the Italian record champions back on track. Explosive: Spalletti recently pledged his allegiance to Juve's great rivals.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Juventus Turin have signed ex-Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti as their new coach and successor to Igor Tudor.

Spalletti's move is controversial, as he led Napoli to the 2023 championship title, had Napoli tattoos engraved and had previously ruled out ever coaching another Italian club.

His contract initially runs until the end of the season, but is automatically extended by two years if he qualifies for the Champions League. Show more

It is no secret that top Italian coaches do not attach much importance to club loyalty. Whether Inter, Milan, Juve or Napoli - for a "Mister" like Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti or Maurizio Sarri, this seems to be a fairly unemotional affair. All four of these coaches have managed at least two of Serie A's top rival teams.

So it should come as no great surprise that Juventus Turin have now signed ex-Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti. Actually. But Spalletti is different to Conte or Sarri. The 66-year-old has - or had - legendary status at Vesuvius. He led Napoli to their first league title in 33 years and the Maradona era in 2023.

Luciano Spalletti joins Juventus Turin. Keystone

Hugs with Ultras, Napoli tattoos, pledge of allegiance

Spalletti was only at Napoli for two years, but was revered as a hero. When he said goodbye after winning the championship, the Ultras gave him a special gift: they gave him back the steering wheel of his old car, which they had once stolen from him in protest. A symbol of gratitude. The Napoli Ultras hugged him goodbye, and there were certainly a few tears shed.

And that's not all: the love even got under the skin. After winning the Scudetto, Spalletti got two Napoli tattoos. The club logo prominently adorns the Tuscan's forearm.

Luciano Spalletti proudly presents his Napoli tattoo after winning the 2023 championship. Screenshot X

In March of this year, Spalletti, who was still working as Italy's national team coach at the time, said that Napoli would be his last stop at club level. "I couldn't coach another team in Italy." Water under the bridge. Now he has joined Napoli's great rivals Juventus.

Juve without a win in eight games

In Turin, he succeeds the Croatian Igor Tudor, who was sacked after a run of eight competitive matches without a win. Spalletti has initially signed until the end of the season. According to media reports, however, the contract contains a clause whereby it will be extended by two years if Juve finish at least fourth this season and thus qualify for the Champions League.

Spalletti will make his debut on the Juve bench next Saturday away at Cremonese, Juve's neighbors in the table, who are currently only in 8th place. The heated clash with Napoli will then take place on December 7 - at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

