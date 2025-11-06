There is harsh criticism of Hansi Flick's tactics. After the 3:3 draw at FC Brugge in the Champions League, the German coach makes it clear what he thinks of the objections.

Football legends Ruud Gullit and Thierry Henry have sharply criticized FC Barcelona's style of play under Hansi Flick. Both made their comments after the Catalans' wild 3:3 in the Champions League at FC Brugge - the Belgians had previously lost 4:0 at FC Bayern in the European Champions League. "Why stick to a plan that is doomed to fail?" asked Gullit as an expert on the beIN Sports channel. Such a style of play is counterproductive and "kamikaze-like".

The 63-year-old's criticism was directed at Flick's team's wide-open defense. This repeatedly gave the Belgian hosts space to launch their own attacks. Barcelona had to chase a deficit three times in the match. "How long are we going to keep repeating the same thing?" said former Barça player Thierry Henry on CBS Sports: "You should eliminate mistakes, not make them yourself."

The Frenchman emphasized that he understands that pressure is exerted, but you also have to defend without the ball and protect your goal.

No clean sheet in nine games

It is striking that FC Barcelona have not managed a game without conceding a goal for some time. The last time they did so in the Spanish championship, in which last season's double winners are already five points behind Real Madrid and first place, was against FC Getafe 3-0 on September 21.

The Spanish newspaper "El País" wrote of a "frightening vulnerability of the collective" after the high-scoring draw in Bruges, which also jeopardized the team's direct entry into the round of 16. Mundo deportivo called the performance a "defensive disaster". "Barça are playing with fire," said Marca.

However, Flick does not want to change the style of play. "We can change a few things, but we can also stay true to our philosophy. We don't have to change our style of play, we are Barça," emphasized the 60-year-old German coach.

