FCB legends Knup and Streller "Why Stuttgart? Maybe we weren't good enough for Dortmund"

When blue Sport meets the two FCB legends Adrian Knup (57) and Marco Streller (44) ahead of the FCB vs VfB clash, there is a lot of laughter and talk about old Stuttgart times. Of course they also talk about former teammates like Buchwald or coaches like Daum, Magath and Trapattoni.

Michael Wegmann

You can tell that the two former national team stars like each other. A generation of footballers lies between them. Knup was with Stuttgart from 1992 to 1994, Streller 12 years later. Streller to Knup: "I grew up with the Bundesliga. With you Atze, with Ciri Sforza, Alain Sutter and Stéphane Chapuisat. We emulated you. My sympathy for Stuttgart was also partly because of Atze."

Knup remembers his first training session. "I said 'Bye' and Guido Buchwald just said: 'Boy, do you want to go again? They quickly brought you down to earth." Show more

When FC Basel host VfB Stuttgart, memories are sure to come flooding back for you. Marco Streller, what was it like when you arrived in Stuttgart?

Streller: It was a new world. Like my whole generation, I grew up with the Bundesliga. With you Atze at Stuttgart, with Ciri Sforza, Alain Sutter and Stéphane Chapuisat. We emulated them. My sympathy for Stuttgart was also partly because of Atze. But maybe I also ended up at VfB because I wasn't good enough for Borussia Dortmund.

Knup: Just like me. (Laughter)

Streller: When I arrived, the journalists wanted to know if I was fit. Magath told them: 'I'll get him fit'. I sensed that. I immediately noticed that the competition was much greater. I scored a lot of goals in Basel, I was important. It was a different story here.

Knup: The enormous competition at VfB was also the thing that got to me the most. I came from well-protected Switzerland, from a club where I was set. In Stuttgart there were 24, 25 players at the top level. Things were different in training - without any consideration. That was extreme.

Your teammates were suddenly called Michael Frontzek, Eike Immel or Guido Buchwald. Were you impressed?

Knup: There was also Thomas Berthold. All the world champions from 1990. Later came the Brazilian world champion Dunga. That was quite a caliber. You stand at the back and see how it goes. At the first training session, I said 'Bye' and Buchwald just said: 'Boy, do you want to go again? They quickly brought you down to earth.

Streller: It was different for me. VfB had financial problems at the beginning of the noughties. Then Felix Magath came in as a savior and brought in all the youngsters like Hildebrandt, Hinkel and Kuranyi. They established themselves up front. That made VfB attractive for young players. That was one of the reasons why I moved to Stuttgart. We had two older players in Horst Held and Zvonimir Soldo. When Soldo put on his rain jacket in training, the rest of us had to put on our rain jackets too. That's how it was back then.

Streller had Magath as his coach, you had Christoph Daum. What was he like?

Knup: Daum left nothing to chance. The training sessions were meticulous and intensive. He was strict with the players, which I wasn't used to in Switzerland. His standing was very high. Sure, I came to the German champions. But tactically? I would have expected a bit more from a German champion coach. Back then, I experienced Roy Hodgson in the national team - that was something else.

And then Daum got himself into trouble...

Knup: ... Of course that stuck with me. We played against Leeds United in the Cup of Champions. English champions against German champions in round one. We won 3:0 at home, but trailed 1:4 away. At that time, three foreigners were still allowed and Daum brought in the fourth foreigner. That was a big story in the media, which also made things more difficult for him afterwards.

Streller: Magath was basically the club. He made the transfers, the line-ups, he was even in charge of marketing. A person of respect. But luckily I had Christian Gross at FCB before that. So I was already familiar with this authoritarian management style. I didn't always think it was super cool, but it prepared me well for the business.

How strict was Magath?

Streller: Very. But he was the same with everyone and I appreciated that. Once we played 0-0 against Cologne and the next day he gathered everyone in a circle. We thought we were having a meeting. But he just left us standing there for 90 minutes and didn't say anything. After 90 minutes he said: 'Now you can go back in, you stood around like that for 90 minutes yesterday. No joke. Imagine that!

Knup: Is it a miracle that you stood around for 90 minutes?

Streller: Imagine doing that today. In two minutes, the first players run away from you. After Magath came Matthias Sammer. A completely different guy who I really appreciate. We finished fourth or fifth. I didn't understand the next change.

Giovanni Trapattoni was hired.

Streller: Trapattoni was a gentleman, incredibly human, a great personality. He was also good tactically. But he only wanted to play with one striker. He then brought in Jon Dahl Tomasson from Milan. Then there was Gomez and Cacau. We had huge competition for a place. When Hanspeter Latour then became coach in Cologne and wanted me, it was clear to me that I would switch so shortly before the 2006 World Cup.

You both have a similar number of games for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Knup 53, Streller 55, although Knup had a few more minutes. Do you know how many goals you scored for VfB in the Bundesliga?

Streller: Not that many: About five or six. No, it was nine.

Knup: I scored 20. Ten each per season.

That's right. Did you do a quick google beforehand?

Streller: No, certainly not.

Knup: But you're confronted with these figures from time to time. Right now, of course, with the game coming up. It's a great story, for us too.

Streller: Yes, totally. Incidentally, I was often injured in the championship season. And there were a few games in which I was just the tactical substitute at the end and was allowed to cover the ball for a few seconds. That was my role. Everyone knew their role and accepted it. That was our secret recipe for becoming champions.