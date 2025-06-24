Alisha Lehmann, Riola Xhemaili, Aurelie Csillag (front from left) in a training session. KEYSTONE

Pia Sundhage's team lost 1:7 against the U15s of FC Lucerne. The choice of opponents? Poor, but much worse was the intention to make a secret of the test match.

Michael Wegmann

A test match against the U15 boys of FC Luzern just a few days before kick-off for the European Championship in their own country? You can do that, but you shouldn't. There are good reasons for this.

The best 14 to 15-year-old juniors in Switzerland play in the U15 teams of big clubs like Lucerne. For years, they have enjoyed the best training in the academies, training three to four times a week. Tricky, fast, nimble and in some cases already fully grown.

"From U15 onwards, you can no longer keep up physically as a woman"

National team captain Lia Wälti, who played with the YB boys up to U15, said in the documentary "Her football career makes girls dream" on blue Sport: "At U15, the boys have become brutally big and fast, and as a woman you can no longer keep up physically."

The young teenagers are not only fast, they are also ambitious. The boys (incidentally, there was also a girl in the FCL youth squad against the Swiss national team) don't sit back and pull away, even when they have a clear lead they still go full throttle. What 14-year-old doesn't like to dribble past an Alisha Lehmann or an Alayah Pilgrim? No one!

But it's quite possible that you accept a loss in a test like this, that other things are more important than the result. Apparently that's the case. Sven Micossé, media officer for the women's national team, says: "The focus in this phase of preparation was on the physical aspect. Regardless of the result, these training games come very close to our international matches in terms of intensity and mileage." In this respect, the boys are certainly good sparring partners.

Test match and result immediately landed on TikTok

But the fact that the association has the feeling that these tests will not be made public is rather unworldly. Since social media, everyone is a journalist: So an FCL junior posted team photo and final result on TikTok (see screenshot) and other pictures with the Nati players. The video went viral until he deleted it.

An FCL junior posted the final result and team photo on TikTok. screenshot

A 3rd division men's team would have been cleverer

The physical differences are just as great as the ambition of the young teenagers. If you want to compare the genders, a men's team from the 3rd division, for example, would probably have been cleverer. There would be less youthful cockiness and the men would be aware of their job as sparring partners.

What's even more stupid, however, is the idea that these matches, which were held in secret, would not find their way into the public eye. Probably not possible today, certainly not possible with boys.

Offensive communication would have helped. Now it's too late, the damage has been done. The stupid comparison between men's and women's football just before the start of the European Championship has been unnecessarily reignited.

