Athletics coach Mélanie Pauli at a media event for the Swiss women's national team. Keystone

The Swiss women's national team leaves nothing to chance to ensure that the players are as efficient as possible. Athletics coach Mélanie Pauli plays an important role in this context.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mélanie Pauli is the athletics coach of the Swiss women's national team.

In her role, she is jointly responsible for ensuring that the players can reach their full performance potential.

Cycle-oriented training is also a major topic.

Mélanie Pauli and the medical staff provide instructions with a variety of exercises, regeneration and nutrition tips for women who want to align their training specifically with their cycle. Show more

The national team has spent three weeks preparing intensively for the European Championships, where things are now going from strength to strength. The group stage was played over four days, and now there are twice as many days before the quarter-finals. During this time, it is important to recharge the batteries. "We've invested a lot in regeneration measures for this tournament," says Pauli, who has worked for the association for five years and has been with the women's national team since 2022. The athletics trainer talks about bio and light therapy, magnetic resonance and the well-known physiotherapy.

All of these measures are ultimately about getting the maximum out of each player. "Two more steps", as Pia Sundhage always calls for. A lot of data is also collected during the training sessions and matches to create a big picture. "We try to individualize as much as possible. But it's still a team sport. There are a lot of things that are done before and after training in the areas of regeneration, nutrition, hydration and sleep. And of course the cycle. We track the cycle because it's like a high-tech monitoring tool."

The menstrual cycle plays an important role

The female cycle is divided into four phases. The start of the cycle, before ovulation, after ovulation and the end of the cycle. The duration of the different phases is very individual. In the first half of the cycle, women are generally more productive as oestrogen levels rise. The peak is reached shortly before ovulation. This is the ideal time for high-impact workouts. The body is more susceptible to injury around ovulation as the ligaments are more flexible and joint stability decreases.

Cycle-oriented training means that a woman pays attention to the symptoms that occur due to the menstrual cycle. The players use an app to record which phase they are in and how they feel. "The players know each other, I know them," says Pauli.

However, it's less about monitoring the players and more about raising their awareness so that they pay attention to their own body signals. Nevertheless, players have to pay 5 francs if they do not enter the data in the app during the European Championship. Pauli smiles: "That's an internal rule, the players have decided that themselves."

"No matter what phase of the cycle you're in, your body can perform. What makes you unable to perform are perhaps certain symptoms. When we bleed, we have an inflammation in our body. The question is, how do I react to it? What effect does this inflammation have on me?" During this phase, it can help to drink less coffee and eat nuts, which act as a natural anti-inflammatory.

Another player should pay particular attention to getting enough sleep. All measures should ultimately help to prevent injuries and improve the players' well-being. "Because when you feel good, you train better and when you train better, you perform better."

When Mélanie Pauli gets going, she goes into much more detail. The woman is passionate about her job, you can feel it more than clearly. And she leaves nothing to chance when it comes to the health and fitness of the national team players. The words of national team captain Lia Wälti, who is struggling through the tournament with an injury, after the Iceland game are fitting: "We have many wonderful treatment options that we have never seen before. We are using every opportunity to recover. Mentally and physically."

Cycle-oriented training - specific tips

Mélanie Pauli and the Medical Staff have a guide with a variety of exercises, regeneration and nutrition tips for women who want to align their training specifically with their cycle.

