The Swiss national team gathered in Horben in Breisgau on Monday. These are the most important questions ahead of the test matches against Germany and Norway.

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Why is the preparation taking place in Germany?

The match against Germany will be played in Basel on Friday, but the national team is still traveling to Germany to prepare. The training sessions will be held in Freiburg im Breisgau, with accommodation in the neighboring village of Horben, which is home to around 1200 people.

The reasons for the special choice of location are manifold: Yakin prefers his team to be accommodated in a somewhat secluded location. According to the national team coach, this promotes focus and strengthens cohesion among the players. In addition, the national team has the best training conditions at the traditional Dreisam Stadium. Last but not least, Yakin and his staff have fond memories of Horben: In September of last year, the national team prepared there for the first games of the later successful World Cup qualifiers.

Which players are in focus?

After the good performances last fall, the basic framework of the team that will travel to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico in June is in place. Now it's a matter of completing the team in the best possible way. To this end, Yakin has called up a number of players who have not been a regular part of the team recently.

The main focus is on the comeback of Noah Okafor, who was called up following the absence of Filip Ugrinic due to injury. He has been the most talked-about member of the national team in recent months. The 25-year-old attacker's qualities are undisputed, but his attitude has occasionally left something to be desired. A clarifying discussion with Yakin was therefore necessary, for which the coach visited the Leeds United player in England. Okafor will now be given another chance to fit into the team.

Defender Eray Cömert, who has earned himself a regular place at Valencia, and a YB duo are also under particular scrutiny. Alvyn Sanches and Joël Monteiro join the national team from Bern. Sanches was injured on his international debut last year, of all times. Since his return, however, he has impressed with strong performances. Monteiro was naturalized shortly before Euro 2024, but did not make the squad cut. Now Yakin wants to test the attacker again.

Why only one striker in the squad?

With Breel Embolo, who has mostly only been used as a wild card at Stade Rennes of late, Yakin has only called up one "real" striker to the national team. Recently called-up players such as Cedric Itten, who scored eleven league goals for Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Andi Zeqiri (Widzew Lodz) are not in the squad for the test matches.

Yakin explained last Thursday that he still has Itten and Zeqiri in mind, but wants to "try out two or three things" in attack. He mentioned Joël Monteiro and Johan Manzambi as possible options in the center of attack, although both have other positions at their clubs.

With regard to the World Cup, Yakin is also hoping for Zeki Amdouni, who has yet to play a game this season and is currently working on his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament. If the Burnley striker is fit in time, he should be considered for the finals.

Will Yakin change the system again?

With Silvan Widmer, Yakin has only fielded one right-back. This could be interpreted as an indication that the national team coach will change his system and rely on a three-man defense. He had already done this before the European Championship in Germany and then also implemented it in the tournament. This time, however, it would be surprising, as the back four worked well in the World Cup qualifiers.

Denis Zakaria speaks for a change. Yakin has had the idea of including the Monaco captain in the defense for some time. Recently, however, he has often been absent due to injury. At the club, the long-serving midfielder has also been deployed in central defense as part of a back three for some time now. He has "something special" in mind with Zakaria, Yakin announced. In the end, however, it is also a question of whether the player wants to put this idea into practice.

Who completes the Swiss World Cup group?

Qatar and Canada have been confirmed as Switzerland's World Cup opponents, with one team still to be added. Group B will be completed by either Italy, Bosnia, Wales or Northern Ireland. In the play-offs, the first matches will be Italy - Northern Ireland and Wales - Bosnia on March 26. The winners will meet in the final five days later.

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