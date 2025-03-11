Zeki Amdouni and his national team colleagues will play test matches against Mexico and the USA in June. Keystone

The Swiss national team will play their second international match against the host nation during their test match trip to the USA this summer. However, the kick-off time of the match raises some questions.

Jan Arnet

The match against the USA will take place on June 10 local time in Nashville. Kick-off is at 2:07 a.m. Swiss time on the night of June 11. The strange kick-off time probably has something to do with the Americans' TV schedule. It is customary for the broadcast of sporting events to begin after the previous program has finished.

Back in 2015, the test match between Switzerland and the USA was kicked off at the unusual time of 6:08 pm because the American TV channel Fox broadcasts news at 6 pm that cannot possibly be postponed.

Nati's calendar for 2025 is set

Three days before the clash with the USA, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, Switzerland will play Mexico, who will host the 2026 World Cup together with the USA and Canada, in Salt Lake City.

"It will be inspiring to see the events on the ground for the first time. We see the trip to the USA and the two games as motivation to get ourselves in the best possible mood for the World Cup qualifiers in the fall," national team coach Murat Yakin was quoted as saying in a press release.

Switzerland will play the qualifiers for the World Cup between the beginning of September and mid-November in a group with Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo.

All Nati matches of the year 2025 March 21, 20:45: Northern Ireland - Switzerland (Belfast, test match)

March 25, 20:45: Switzerland - Luxembourg (St. Gallen, test match)

June 7, 22:00: Mexico - Switzerland (Salt Lake City, test match)

June 11, 02:07: USA - Switzerland (Nachville, test match)

September 5, 20:45: Switzerland - Kosovo (tbd, World Cup qualifier)

September 8, 20:45: Switzerland - Slovenia (tbd, World Cup qualifier)

October 10, 20:45: Sweden - Switzerland (tbd, World Cup qualifier)

October 13, 20:45: Slovenia - Switzerland (tbd, World Cup qualifier)

November 15, 20:45: Switzerland - Sweden (tbd, World Cup qualifier)

November 18, 20:45: Kosovo - Switzerland (tbd, World Cup qualifier) Show more

