FC Luzern clearly beat Lausanne 4:1 and remain at the top of the table. The action of the Luzern fans who had traveled with them before the 2nd half was a talking point during the commanding victory.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the riots following the Léman derby on March 1, certain sectors, including the visitors' sector, will be closed for the clash between Lausanne and Lucerne.

The Lucerne fans nevertheless travel to Lausanne and gain access to the opposite stand, which does not please the police. The game is even put on hold.

Captain Pius Dorn and Mario Frick talk to the fans and after 20 minutes they make their way out again. The game can then continue. Show more

After the riots following the Léman derby against Servette on March 1, ticket sales for the clash with Lucerne were suspended and certain sectors closed - including the guest sector. This decision already caused discussion in the run-up to the match, as the Lucerne fans were punished without having been involved in the incidents at the beginning of March.

Lucerne coach Mario Frick also has no sympathy for this: "It's an absolute scandal. It's not our fans' fault that the visitors' sector is closed today," said Frick in an interview with blue Sport ahead of the match. For him, it was an absurd decision in which football was the only loser.

Lucerne didn't arrive without any support after all: "Our fans are there, we've seen them from afar. Maybe they'll come inside, they've already managed that," says Frick. And they managed to do so on this Sunday afternoon.

Guest sector was accessible from the start

As blue Sport commentator Stefan Flückiger learned, the visiting fans were allowed into the outside area of the visitors' sector right from the start. During the first half, fan chants could be heard from there again and again. They would also have had permission to enter the visitors' sector, but did not do so out of solidarity with the home fans. Their sector remained closed for the match.

During the break, they changed their minds and not only gained access to the guest sector, but also to the empty opposition stand. According to Flückiger, the door to the adjacent sector was open. The fans immediately took advantage of this and took up residence there.

Police did not want the game to continue

The police were not happy about this. They announced that the game could not continue as it was. This was followed by a clear stadium announcement asking the fans to go to the visitors' sector so that the match would not be abandoned. The Lucerne fans responded with whistles and smoke parrots. They made no attempt to leave the opposition stand. Not even when the players were standing in the tunnel ready for the second half.

Luzern captain Pius Dorn and Mario Frick then took the initiative to speak to the fans. After the brief discussion, the fans remain in their seats and, after a short period of reflection, slowly make their way back towards the visitors' sector before finally leaving the stadium and watching the game from outside. After a delay of almost 20 minutes, the second half of the match is finally kicked off.

At the end of the game, the FC Luzern players are celebrated by their own fans outside the visitors' sector before they set off on their return journey with the three points in their luggage. The next few days will show whether there will be repercussions for the Lucerne players.

