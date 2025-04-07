Alain Sutter is still on the payroll at FC St. Gallen. blue Sport

Alain Sutter was released at the start of 2024, but will remain at FC St. Gallen - at least on the payroll. Particularly explosive: the Espen have by no means improved in sporting terms since Sutter's dismissal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite his dismissal in January 2024, Alain Sutter will continue to receive a monthly salary of around CHF 30,000 from FC St. Gallen.

Things are not going according to plan in sporting terms under new coach Enrico Maassen, who was appointed in the summer.

FC St. Gallen is in danger of missing out on the top 6 of the Super League and would therefore only play meaningless games in the relegation round. Show more

In January 2024, Alain Sutter will be dismissed as head of sport at FC St. Gallen. He had been in office for six years before breaking up with President Matthias Hüppi. The two went their separate ways from then on. But even though Sutter is no longer with St. Gallen, the former international will remain on the payroll until December 2025. As reported by Blick, Sutter will receive around CHF 30,000 per month, plus performance bonuses.

From January 2024 to December 2025, that is two years that the dismissed Sutter has received, will receive and will continue to receive wages from FCSG. This adds up to a total of CHF 720,000.

However, the dismissal of former sporting director Sutter is not only hurting St. Gallen financially at the moment; things are not going according to plan for the eastern Swiss club in sporting terms either. Despite the win at the weekend against second-placed Servette, FCSG are in danger of missing out on the top 6 and thus the Championship Group.

Little spectacle and success under Maassen

Under Peter Zeidler, who was hired by Sutter, FC St. Gallen always finished at least 5th in the Super League. Now under Enrico Maassen, who took over from Zeidler last summer, FC St. Gallen seems to be regressing. Not only are they less successful at the moment, but the games are no longer as exciting as they were under Peter Zeidler, who often created spectacles with St. Gallen.

If FCSG do not manage to close the four-point gap to FCZ in sixth place, the Relagation Group is looming. The season would effectively be over for the Espen. This is because St. Gallen are 13 points ahead of GC, who are currently in the barrage position. The relegation battle is therefore definitely not an issue. However, if St. Gallen do not manage to make it into the top six after all, they will have to play some final games in which nothing is at stake for them in the standings.

