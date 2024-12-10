SFA Central President Dominique Blanc wants to approve the awarding of the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Portugal and Spain and the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia Keystone

The Swiss Football Association will approve the awarding of the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Portugal and Spain and the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement , SFA President Dominique Blanc explains his position on the awards, which will be decided on Wednesday in a joint package via an online congress. Both bids will enter the race without competition.

"Saudi Arabia's bid dossier contains a very far-reaching strategy to protect workers and human rights, which prompted us to approve the bid," Blanc was quoted as saying. However, the SFA also wants to raise concerns in a letter to FIFA. It calls for independent control and appeal bodies and states that the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the press as well as comprehensive protection against any discrimination in the context of the World Cup must be respected.

The association was in contact with Amnesty International and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), among others, during the decision-making process. The fact that Saudi Arabia's bid dossier was accompanied by a human rights strategy showed the SFA "that FIFA and the organizers have learned from Qatar".

