FC Lugano plays its Conference League home games in Thun. For Renato Steffen, this is a blessing in disguise.

Jan Arnet

With a win on Thursday evening against KAA Gent (9 p.m. live on blue Sport), FC Lugano could take what could be the decisive step towards the knockout phase in the Conference League. The Ticino side can play at home, although that is not entirely correct: due to UEFA regulations, Lugano must play its international home games at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun.

This is particularly special for Renato Steffen. The 41-time international once started his professional career at FC Thun. "For me, it's like coming home. It was very special at the first game (editor's note: 3:0 win against Helsinki in October), I had my first interviews and my first games right in front of my eyes again," says Steffen in an interview with blue Sport. It's always nice for him to come back to the Bernese Oberland. "I have very good memories of Thun."

After the bitter 1:4 defeat against Topola in the last Conference League game, Steffen and Co. are challenged today. However, the task against Gent will be anything but easy. The Belgians have also won two of their three games so far and were only beaten 4-2 away to Chelsea.

