The dream of the top flight is over: Xherdan Shaqiri will play in the Europa League with FC Basel. Keystone

Three Swiss clubs are represented in the 2025/26 European club competitions. Lausanne pulls off a surprise, otherwise Swiss performances in the qualifiers do not bode well.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel and YB have qualified for the Europa League, Lausanne-Sport for the Conference League.

Switzerland is in 16th place in the UEFA five-year rankings and a top 15 ranking is essential to avoid losing any European Cup places and having a more difficult path through the qualifiers.

Lugano and Servette were unable to qualify for the European competitions. Show more

On a positive note, three Super League teams - FC Basel, Young Boys and Lausanne-Sport - have qualified for the league phase of the European club competitions. That is two more than would have been the case in the worst-case scenario. And with Basel and YB, Switzerland is still represented by two teams in the Europa League.

Had Servette not lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in extra time on Thursday, there would even have been four Swiss teams for the first time. The result is therefore respectable. However, the prospects are not very encouraging when looking at the country coefficients: last season, Switzerland slipped from 12th to 17th place in UEFA's five-year rankings and is currently in 16th place. In order not to lose any European Cup places and not to have a more arduous path through the qualifiers, a ranking in the top 15 is elementary.

In the qualifying matches for this year's competitions, however, fears were confirmed that the Swiss clubs have lost substance in international comparison: Basel were clearly outclassed in the Champions League play-off against Danish champions FC Copenhagen. Lugano were defeated in turn by the Romanians of Cluj and the Slovenians of Celje. Shakhtar Donetsk, Viktoria Pilsen and Utrecht were too strong for Servette. Denmark is 14th in the country rankings, Romania 21st, Slovenia 27th, the Czech Republic tenth and Belgium eighth.

Only Young Boys and Lausanne-Sport held up well. YB deserved their win against Slovan Bratislava, Lausanne held their own against Vardar Skopje and Astana - and surprised everyone on Thursday with a resounding 1:0 victory at Besiktas Istanbul, fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Basel, YB and Lausanne play for the whole of Switzerland

Basel, YB and Lausanne should therefore earn Switzerland the necessary coefficient points in 2025/26 to be among the top 15 again at the end of the season. Points are awarded for wins and draws as well as for the ranking in the league phase.

The fact that FCB has a better chance of winning and scoring points in the Europa League than in the Champions League is put into perspective by the fact that the points for the final ranking in the league phase in the second-highest competition are significantly lower. The last-placed team in the Champions League, for example, receives the same number of points for finishing 36th in the top flight as the first-placed team in the Europa League. Cyprus, 17th in the UEFA rankings, has a club in the Champions League with Pafos.

Either way, all Super League clubs should keep their fingers crossed for the Swiss teams in the European Cup. Every point counts.

You might also be interested in