"Idiotic hand rule" That's why there was no penalty for Liverpool here

Andreas Lunghi

5.11.2025

The first half between Liverpool and Real Madrid is quiet for a long time. A scene in the 32nd minute then causes a lot of discussion - and annoys blue Sport expert Marcel Reif.

05.11.2025, 07:00

05.11.2025, 07:15

It's quiet for a long time in the clash at Anfield Road between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Then, in the 32nd minute, it gets loud for the first time. Dominik Szoboszlai shoots at the hand of Real's Aurélien Tchouaméni on the edge of the penalty area.

Romanian referee István Kovács awards a free kick amid loud protests from the English players. The VAR intervenes and asks the referee to look at the screen. Kovács then withdraws his decision and allows play to continue with a dropped ball.

"Definitely the right decision," says refereeing expert Urs Meier in the blue Sport Studio. Tchouaméni turned away and there was no intention behind the handball.

"That you whistle that at all. One of the world's best referees would have to see that it wasn't a handball. Then it goes on for two minutes until the VAR decides whether it's inside or outside the penalty area. They call the referee out and thank God he made the right decision," continues the 66-year-old.

Video highlights. Mac Allister scores Liverpool's winner against Real Madrid

Video highlightsMac Allister scores Liverpool's winner against Real Madrid

The scene also annoyed blue Sport expert Marcel Reif: "You can see how this cursed, idiotic hand rule leads one of the best referees in the world astray. It has nothing to do with football. Thank God a thing like that is conceded, otherwise we'll go mad at some point."

In the end, the scene had no impact on the game. The home side won the game 1:0 thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's goal.

The highlights of the game

