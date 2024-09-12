The 1:4 dismantling against Spain showed that the national team needs a playmaker. The solution could be a Spaniard of all people: Cameron Puertas, the "No. 1" passer in Europe, will receive a Swiss passport in 2025.

Cameron Puertas could inject some much-needed creativity into the national team. Puertas currently only has Spanish citizenship, but has actually also applied for Swiss citizenship.

After driving without a driver's license during his naturalization process, the procedure was halted for the time being. Puertas will not receive his Swiss passport until 2025 at the earliest.

The 26-year-old moved to Al Qadsiah this summer. However, his commitment in Saudi Arabia is no reason for national team coach Murat Yakin not to nominate him. Show more

The 1:4 against 10 Spaniards on Sunday in Geneva has shown: If the Nati are missing Granit Xhaka, they lack an organizing hand in midfield. Hardly any crossing passes, hardly any moments of surprise.

Nati coach Murat Yakin is spoiled for choice in some positions, but not in attacking midfield. He doesn't have an attacking player in the center who is a prolific scorer.

Puertas was caught driving without a license

Our big national team problem could soon be solved by a Spaniard of all people. Cameron Puertas is the solution. He is 26 years old and was Europe's assist king last season with 14 goals and 23 assists for Belgium's runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise.

Puertas will in all likelihood become Swiss in 2025, which he would have done long ago and would probably be a national team star had he not made a stupid mistake years ago that earned him a criminal record.

The son of Spanish immigrants got behind the wheel one day too early after his driving license was revoked and was promptly flashed. "I don't like to regret anything in life. It happened," Puertas told blue Sport in December 2023. He wanted to take this matter as a lesson for life, Puertas continued. "You have to think before you do something. Today it's something that makes me stronger, that makes me want to work hard for as long as possible and make it to the national team," he says.

Cameron Puertas has hit the ground running at Union Saint-Gilloise. Will he soon win the hearts of fans in the national team? IMAGO/Photo News

Yakin: "Puertas has qualities that can help us"

Of course, the Swiss Football Association was happy to hear that. Because the strong Spaniard has long been on their radar. The SFA even checked whether the naturalization process could be accelerated in view of the European Championship. There was no chance of that.

Puertas has been playing for Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League for a few weeks now. Prominent team-mates include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nacho and Koen Casteels. The sheikhs have transferred 15 million euros to the Belgians and gilded the ball-winner with a lucrative contract worth around six million plus bonuses per year. He is presented as a knight.

Despite the move to the Saudi Pro League, Yakin is holding on to Puertas. "He remains on our radar. Puertas has qualities that can help us. And as far as the quality of the Saudi Pro League is concerned, numerous players such as Frenchman N'Golo Kanté showed at the European Championship that you can maintain your level there."

