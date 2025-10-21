  1. Residential Customers
Thun's Champions League miracle Why Varela had a Lustrinelli complex

Patrick Lämmle

21.10.2025

This season's Champions League will be played without Swiss participation. It was a completely different story 20 years ago, when FC Thun sensationally caused a sensation in the top flight. Mauro Lustrinelli and Carlos Varela look back.

21.10.2025, 17:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 20 years ago, FC Thun sensationally qualified for the Champions League. Right in the middle of it all: goalscorer Mauro Lustrinelli.
  • Lustrinelli's miracle goal in the final qualifying round against Malmö is a fond memory. "I'm asked about that goal almost every day," the current Thun coach tells Football Talk Heimspiel.
  • Carlos Varela, on the other hand, experienced Thun's rise to fame as a new signing from Young Boys. "In the city of Bern, a few store windows had more red and white than yellow and black," recalls the blue Sport expert.
Show more

It was August 23, 2005, and FC Thun, who had already surprisingly knocked Dynamo Kiev out of the competition, had a great opportunity to sensationally qualify for the Champions League in the second leg against Malmö. After a 1:0 away win in the first leg, the Bernese Oberlanders have all the advantages on their side - and won't let anyone take the butter off their bread.

"Incredibly cool"Coach Lustrinelli explains: what's behind Thun's high-flying success

The FCT immediately dispatched the Swedes 3:0 in the newly opened Wankdorf and secured qualification for the group stage. Outstanding man: Mauro Lustrinelli with a brace, with the second goal in particular remaining a fond memory. "Lustrigol" provoked an opponent's mistake in the 65th minute, immediately shot from around 50 meters and turned the Wankdorf stadium into a madhouse.

Varela's Lustrinelli complex

"I'm asked about that goal almost every day. It's nice that it stuck," said Lustrinelli 20 years later in the home game on blue Sport. The current Thun coach reveals that he wanted to score the ball just like that and explains: "When you're in the flow, things like that happen. Then you do the right things at the right moment."

For Lustrinelli, the goal is one of the best moments of his career. "That was the crowning glory of our Thun fairytale, that a goal like that comes in such a packed stadium and at that exact moment. As written, it was the cherry on the cake," enthuses the 49-year-old.

Carlos Varela was less enthusiastic at the time. Having only moved to YB in the summer of 2005, he had to witness how the city rivals provided the music in the new Wankdorf Stadium of all places. "I can still remember it well. Lustrinelli was everywhere. In the city of Bern, a few store windows had more red and white than yellow and black," says Varela, adding: "A year later, I go on vacation to Prague, where Lustrinelli transferred to in February 2006. I see him on a 20-meter poster. And I said: That's enough already."

The football talk home game in full length

