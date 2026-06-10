The Swiss national team could play several times at the stadium in Vancouver Keystone

The Swiss national team’s goal at the World Cup is clear: advance from the group stage and go as far as possible. Here’s a look at the different paths in the knockout phase.

Keystone-SDA SDA

If they finish first: Set the alarm

If Switzerland wins the group as hoped, fans back home will have to get up early. The round of 16 match against a third-place team kicks off at 5:00 a.m. Swiss time. A potential quarterfinal—for which the Swiss would first have to defeat Portugal on paper (the game would be at 10:00 p.m.)—would even take place in the middle of the night for fans at home. A possible match against Argentina would start at 3:00 a.m.

If Switzerland wins its group, Vancouver would become their “home stadium.” Since the third group match against co-host Canada is already scheduled to be played there, the Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches would also take place in Vancouver. The journey would then continue to Kansas City and Atlanta.

The schedule for first place in the group

Phase Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal Fr, 3. Juli, 05.00 Uhr (Schweizer Zeit) Vancouver Offen (ein Drittplatzierter der Gruppen E, F, G, I oder J) Achtelfinal Di, 7. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Vancouver Portugal Viertelfinal So, 12. Juli, 03.00 Uhr Kansas City Argentinien Halbfinal Mi, 15. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Atlanta England (Brasilien)

If they finish second, the break is very short

If Switzerland finishes second in its group, the team will have to quickly prepare for the next challenge. The Round of 32 match against the second-place team from Group A would take place just four days after the final group match. That would also be a logistical challenge. At least the kickoff times would be much more “Europe-friendly” in this scenario. The match would start at 9 p.m.

Even as the second-place finisher, Switzerland would initially remain on the West Coast and play its round of 32 match in Los Angeles—where it has already played its second group match against Bosnia. After that, the team would travel to Houston, Boston, and Dallas.

2nd place in the group

Phase Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal So, 28. Juni, 21.00 Uhr Los Angeles Südkorea Achtelfinal Sa, 4. Juli, 19.00 Uhr Houston Niederlande Viertelfinal Do, 9. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Boston Frankreich (Deutschland) Halbfinal Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Spanien

A long trip is possible if they finish third

If the team finishes in third place, the situation becomes complicated due to the new tournament format. Three scenarios are possible:

In the first scenario, the Swiss would have to make the long trip to the East Coast for the Round of 16. A potential opponent in Boston—Germany—would be a tough nut to crack right at the start of the knockout phase.

In the second scenario, Switzerland would remain on the West Coast for its first knockout match and play in San Francisco. On paper, the opponent would also be considered somewhat weaker: it would be the winner of Group D, which includes co-host the U.S., Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey.

The third scenario would be the most bitter: As one of the four weakest third-place teams, Switzerland would have to head home after the group stage.

3rd Place – Scenario A

Phase Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal Mo, 29. Juni, 22.30 Uhr Boston Deutschland Achtelfinal Sa, 4. Juli, 23.00 Uhr Philadelphia Frankreich Viertelfinal Do, 9. Juli, 22.00 Uhr Boston Niederlande Halbfinal Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Spanien

3rd Place – Scenario B

Phase Wann Wo Gegner nach Papierform Sechzehntelfinal Do, 2. Juli, 02.00 Uhr San Francisco USA (Türkei) Achtelfinal Di, 7. Juli, 02.00 Uhr Seattle Belgien Viertelfinal Fr, 10. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Los Angeles Spanien Halbfinal Di, 14. Juli, 21.00 Uhr Dallas Frankreich

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