Xherdan Shaqiri has shone for FC Basel since his return to the Super League with five goals and seven assists. KEYSTONE

The best Swiss footballers will be voted for for the fourth time on January 13 as part of Swiss Football Night. Xherdan Shaqiri, currently the best player in the league, is not on the shortlist. The reason: the Basel player has simply mistimed his peak in form.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football League is looking for the best footballers of the year. Fans can vote online until December 3.

For the award ceremony on January 13, Xherdan Shaqiri is one prominent name missing from the vote for the best Super League player of 2024.

However, there are reasons for this. On the one hand, the performance of the entire calendar year is taken into account for the award, and on the other hand, the expert jury already determined the nominees a few weeks ago. Show more

The 4th edition of the Swiss Football Night will take place at Casino Bern on January 13. The awards for the best footballing achievements in 2024 will be presented. Including the best player in the Super League. Fans have until December 3 to cast their votes at www.swissfootballnight.ch.

But anyone clicking through the voting soon frowns: FCB returnee and Super League dominator Xherdan Shaqiri is not up for selection as the best player of 2024. Despite his twelve goals in eleven Super League games.

Expert jury decides against Shaqiri

Instead, Servette speed dribbler Dereck Kutesa, YB midfield engine Filip Ugrinic and Lugano power winger Renato Steffen are nominated. There are reasons why Shaqiri is missing from the list. On the one hand, the performances of the entire calendar year - and not just those of the second half of the season - should be taken into account when selecting the best Super League player in 2024, while on the other hand Shaqiri, who only returned to FCB in the summer, has probably simply mistimed his current peak in form.

The pre-selection was not made by the SFA itself, but by a panel of experts consisting of captains, coaches and sporting directors from the various teams. They received the documents for the vote a few weeks ago, when Shaqiri was already playing well, but the three nominees were obviously more obvious due to their performances throughout the year.

Online voting counts for a third

Online voting is still open until December 3. For the final result, the votes of the fans will count as one third each, alongside those of the expert jury and the selected media representatives. This principle will be applied in all seven categories.

In addition to the Super League Player of the Year, the Best Women's National Team Player and the Best Men's National Team Player 2024 will also be chosen in January. There will also be elections for the best young player, the best young player and the Challenge League Player of the Year.

The Swiss Football Night will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Casino Bern.

