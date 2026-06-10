  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Suddenly a long shot for the starting lineup? Widmer: “I’m not worried about my spot”

Tobias Benz

10.6.2026

Three days to go until the World Cup opener against Qatar on Saturday. At Wednesday’s press conference in San Diego, Silvan Widmer talks about his position and the mood within the team.

10.06.2026, 18:12

10.06.2026, 19:24

During World Cup qualifying, there was no getting past Silvan Widmer at right back. The Mainz captain started every game and consistently delivered strong performances in the 4-3-3 system.

In the warm-up matches leading up to the World Cup, however, Widmer sat on the bench for two out of four games. Murat Yakin switched to a back three (3-4-3) against Norway and Jordan—and gave other players a chance in the starting lineup on the right wing, even though Widmer is also very familiar with that position in this system.

Does Widmer have to worry about his starting spot? “I’m not worried about my spot,” the 33-year-old remains calm. “No matter how the coach lines up the team, I’ll just give it my all and support the team as best I can.”

World Cup ticker. German magazine dissects Swiss national team jersey:

World Cup tickerGerman magazine dissects Swiss national team jersey: "A historic impertinence"

Whether he plays on the right wing or as a right-back doesn’t matter much to him. “I’m a right-back with an attacking instinct. So not much changes for me. I’m just happy when the coach picks me, and I give it my all.”

The tension is mounting

Preparations for Saturday’s match against Qatar are in full swing. “The intensity in training is increasing,” says Widmer. Granit Xhaka’s blunt comments after the friendly against Australia didn’t unsettle the team. “But you can definitely feel the tension rising now. We’re training at a high level. If we keep this up, we’ll be 100 percent ready.”

The goal is clear: The Swiss national team is determined to win the group. “But it would be a mistake to think that the group stage matches aren’t that important and that we only need to be ready when the strong opponents come in the knockout phase,” says Widmer. “We mustn’t underestimate any team.”

blue Sport Experts.

blue Sport Experts"The semi-final is possible": Mehmedi and Gygax believe the Nati can do great things

More on the World Cup

More blue Sport

Early kickoff and a tough opponent in the Round of 16. Why winning the group wouldn't be all good news for the Swiss national team

Early kickoff and a tough opponent in the Round of 16Why winning the group wouldn't be all good news for the Swiss national team

Condemned to watch from the sidelines. Maguire, Gnabry, and Co.: This All-Star Team Will Be Missing from the World Cup

Condemned to watch from the sidelinesMaguire, Gnabry, and Co.: This All-Star Team Will Be Missing from the World Cup

2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The first 14 teams have been confirmed—and here’s what’s next for the Swiss women’s national team

2027 Women’s World Cup in BrazilThe first 14 teams have been confirmed—and here’s what’s next for the Swiss women’s national team

Embolo and his goal against Cameroon.

Embolo and his goal against Cameroon"You feel like a hero - and a traitor at the same time"

Chaos test match escalates. Brazil's female soccer players receive eight red cards against the USA

Chaos test match escalatesBrazil's female soccer players receive eight red cards against the USA