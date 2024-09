FCB player Dominik Schmid will not be able to join the national team camp for the two Nations League games this week. Keystone

Dominik Schmid will not make his international debut in the Nations League against Denmark (on Thursday) and Spain (on Sunday).

The FC Basel full-back and captain injured his knee in the championship match against Sion on Saturday.

Schmid will be replaced by Silvan Widmer. The experienced player from Bundesliga club Mainz missed the start of the season due to illness, but made his comeback on Saturday against Stuttgart in a partial appearance.

