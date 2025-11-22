Sascha Stegemann shows Dominik Kohr the red card. Imago

Mainz's Dominik Kohr has now overtaken Jens Nowotny and Luiz Gustavo. Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer finds clear words.

After his red card, Dominik Kohr will not only wake up as the inglorious record holder in terms of Bundesliga sending-offs. The FSV Mainz 05 professional footballer will also be asked to talk to coach Bo Henriksen on Saturday, as the Dane made clear after the 1:1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim.

"Everyone says that wasn't clever. I have to look at the scene and talk to Dominik tomorrow. We have to be smart in situations like that," said Henriksen about the 31-year-old, who was sent off early for the ninth time in Germany's top flight.

Mainz sports director: "That will frustrate Dome the most"

Silvan Widmer's team-mate Kohr, who was only sent off against FC Augsburg in September, thus surpassed Jens Nowotny (formerly of Bayer Leverkusen, among others) and Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich, among others), who have each been sent off eight times in the Bundesliga in their careers. Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer was less than impressed by Kohr's tackle on his professional Max Moerstedt in the closing stages.

"I'm not going to add fuel to the fire, but it was a crystal-clear red card. Moere has his marks, he was sent off cleanly. Apart from a bruise, he came through it well," reported Ilzer, who had previously said on Sky that he had "not seen such a hard foul for a long time".

Mainz will now have to make do without their defensive player again in the relegation battle. "That will frustrate Dome the most, that he has to watch. Us too, of course. He's not someone who does that on purpose," said sporting director Niko Bungert.

Mainz had fought their way to a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim thanks to joker Danny da Costa. Defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen had previously scored an own goal. Da Costa judged that Kohr's goal for the foul was "very, very bad". However, the goalscorer defended his long-time teammate against criticism and explained that although he played aggressively, he was not unsportsmanlike per se.